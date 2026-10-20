New York Knicks Fans Face Stunning Price to See LeBron James, 76ers at MSG

New York Knicks fans hoping to see LeBron James make his Philadelphia 76ers regular-season debut at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, October 20, are facing a staggering price.

According to sports business reporter Darren Rovell, the cheapest available ticket for New York’s home opener reached $2,034 on Tuesday morning, citing data from TicketData.

That is nearly as much as the combined get-in prices for all three NBA Finals games played in San Antonio last season, which totaled $2,111, according to Rovell.

For the defending NBA champions, it’s a remarkable illustration of how much has changed since the franchise ended its 53-year title drought.

And for fans hoping to watch James begin his 24th NBA season with the star-studded 76ers, getting through the doors of Madison Square Garden has become an expensive proposition.

Knicks vs. 76ers Ticket Prices Approach NBA Finals Territory

Rovell’s October 20 report puts New York’s opening-night ticket demand into perspective.

His comparison means the reported $2,034 entry price for Tuesday’s game was just $77 below the combined cost of attending three Finals games in San Antonio during the Knicks’ championship series against the Spurs.

The figure represents the cheapest available resale ticket at the time of the report, rather than the average ticket price or a fixed box-office price. Secondary-market prices can change considerably as listings are added, sold or removed.

TicketData’s publicly available tracking page also shows substantial price movement ahead of the opener.

The historically high demand isn’t entirely new. Reuters reported in September that the opening-night get-in price had climbed to $1,251, after reaching as high as $1,962 following the schedule announcement in August.

That demand reflects a rare combination of events: the Knicks raising their first championship banner since 1973, a meeting between Eastern Conference contenders, and the arrival of James in a Philadelphia uniform.

LeBron James, 76ers Add to Knicks’ Championship Celebration

New York’s championship ring ceremony would have made Tuesday’s game a coveted ticket regardless of the opponent.

But Philadelphia’s offseason overhaul adds another layer to the occasion.

James joined the 76ers after spending the previous eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. Philadelphia also added former Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, bringing two established NBA champions into a roster already featuring Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The result is one of the NBA’s most compelling opening-night matchups: a defending champion led by Jalen Brunson against a retooled rival featuring some of the league’s biggest names.

There is also encouraging news for fans paying a premium specifically to see James.

The 41-year-old was not listed on Philadelphia’s initial injury report for Tuesday’s game, putting him in position to make his regular-season debut with the 76ers.

James is beginning a record 24th NBA season, adding another historical element to an evening already packed with them.

Knicks Previously Faced Backlash Over Ticket Prices

Tuesday’s extraordinary resale market follows a September controversy involving the Knicks’ initial ticket pricing.

As Heavy previously reported, Madison Square Garden Sports temporarily paused individual-game ticket sales after acknowledging a pricing error that produced standard-admission listings exceeding $1,000 for upper-deck seats.

The organization subsequently announced that prices would be corrected, with an average increase of 12% over the previous season, and said affected purchasers would receive refunds for the difference.

That controversy involved tickets sold directly by the organization, rather than the fluctuating secondary-market listings tracked by TicketData.

The distinction matters, but the broader reality for Knicks fans is unchanged: winning an NBA championship has transformed the market for tickets at Madison Square Garden.

New York and Philadelphia tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, with NBC and Peacock carrying the nationally televised matchup.

For fans watching from home, at least the price of admission won’t approach that of three NBA Finals games.