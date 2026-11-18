It hasn’t been the smoothest of starts to the regular season for the New York Knicks. It’s still early, but six losses at this stage raise a lot of eyebrows, especially for the defending NBA champions.

Half of those losses have been against teams above them in the standings so that can be looked at with a grain of salt. However, having spent the entire summer keeping their championship-winning core intact, there might be a need to explore tweaks.

The Knicks may not be active participants before the trade deadline, but there are moves that could catch the eyes of the front office.

In a trade proposed by Sports Illustrated’s Steven Simineri, the Knicks would deal with the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire a pair of stars.

Knicks receive: Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi

Trail Blazers receive: Mikal Bridges and Tyler Kolek

“The Pelicans front office had high demands for Murphy over the summer and rebuffed New York’s efforts to acquire Missi,” Simineri wrote. “Bridges is the veteran the Pelicans need and Joe Dumars, who runs the show in New Orleans, isn’t exactly Einstein.”

The Knicks are sitting pretty above the first apron and just below the second apron. They are one of the few franchises with at least five players on significant deals. Bridges is one of those players.

Knicks Trade Proposal Lands Pelicans Star Duo

Murphy was one of the headline names that was heavily speculated to be traded during the offseason. He and almost every solid piece of the Pelicans were rumored to be open for trade if the right offer came. The right offer didn’t come for any of their valuable pieces.

However, a deal could be struck before the deadline as the Knicks want to keep their contention status intact while gaining some breathing space in the cap.

Not that the deal for Murphy and Miss is way cheaper than Bridges’. Murphy is on a four-year extension worth $112 million which elapses after the 2028-29 season. It places him on a salary of roughly $34.8 million for this season.

Murphy’s salary is just barely below Bridges’ roughly $27 million salary for the season. Bridges’ deal runs out after the 2029-30 season which gives him a much longer commitment.

For Missi, his deal is relatively cheaper with a salary of around $3.5 million for this season. However, the center is only 22-years-old which makes him a high ceiling target.

The Knicks will also put Kolek as an extra sweetener in this proposal.

Potential New Duo Would Elevate N.Y.’s Roster

Murphy will add extra volume shooting to the Knicks if he joins. At 6-foot-8, he is also an athletic option and a much better secondary scoring option than Bridges. New York could have an extra offensive option outside of Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony Towns.

“A move like this would add a younger player with a similar skillset to their core in Murphy and give Karl-Anthony Towns a true backup center,” Simineri added.

With Murphy and Missi, the Knicks will achieve the goal of freeing up some cap space — albeit little — and also retain an edge to compete in the postseason to potentially defend their title.