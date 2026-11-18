The New York Knicks still have the core that delivered the franchise its first championship in over five decades. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns will always give the franchise an edge.

However, the Knicks will have to do more than just retain last season’s core to successfully defend their ring.

According to Bleacher Reports Dan Favale, there is a position that has been overlooked in the frontcourt.

“Andre Drummond and James Wiseman are worthwhile regular-season heir apparents to Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti, respectively,” Favale wrote. “Whether the New York Knicks have enough depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns to feel good about every playoff matchup is a separate matter.”

Favale also mentioned Moussa Diabate and Dylan Cardwell but Garza’s pitch could be more feasible.

Luka Garza Named as Knicks Potential Target

Garza, who signed an extension with the Celtics just 16 months ago, hasn’t had much of an NBA career as he is a deep rotation piece wherever he lands. Last season with the Boston Celtics, he had a breakout year across the board in 69 games. It shows that he can contribute under a decent run of games and minutes.

“Luka Garza falling behind (Mitchell) Robinson and Neemias Queta in the Boston Celtics’ big-man hierarchy is the Knicks’ opening to get him out of Beantown,” Favale added. “Ditto for his impending free agency next summer. After drilling over 43 percent of his threes last year, he is another tall body who can play beside Towns if New York so chooses.”

Garza is on a modest deal, he is set to earn around $2.8 million this season and become an unrestricted free agent. The Knicks could orchestrate a deal that may involve pieces being swapped.

Garza Slotting Into Backup Role

Garza’s minutes have been reduced this new season. Slipping down the rotation is every indication that he may be dealt before the deadline. The Knicks can take advantage of this to gain a true backup center to Towns.

Garza is not the strongest of rebounders given his 6-foot-11 frame. He will provide a stretch option as he averaged 43.3 percent from 3 last season and is currently shooting 41.7 percent this season on higher volume than before. He is also a good screener and an offensive creator.

“Garza doesn’t have the defensive malleability of Diabate or Cardwell, but he’s a stealthy second-chance creator,” Favale added. “Through five NBA seasons, he has notched a career offensive rebounding percentage of 15.8. That mark ranks eighth in the entire league among everyone who has logged at least 2,000 total minutes.”

Garza is not a top-tier backup but the Knicks will want to have a solid floor spacer and he is one. With that setup, the Knicks can consider the roster strong enough.

No franchise in the last seven seasons has successfully defended their title which already places the Knicks in a minor pressure territory. However, by the time the playoffs arrive, the roster could be better than it started the season.