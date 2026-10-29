Knicks Quietly Cut Ties With Former Four-Star Prospect in Trade

Away from the attention surrounding the opening weeks of the 2026-27 NBA season, the New York Knicks have been making several moves to reshape their developmental roster.

On Wednesday, the Knicks’ G League affiliate, Westchester, completed a trade with the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks‘ developmental affiliate.

The deal saw Westchester send the returning player rights to French combo guard Adama-Alpha Bal to Wisconsin in exchange for the rights to forward Tuburu Naivalurua.

The Knicks’ affiliate also received second-round selections in the 2027 and 2028 NBA G League Drafts as part of the agreement.

New York Knicks Move On From Former Four-Star Prospect

Bal arrived in Westchester ahead of the 2025-26 season after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The former four-star prospect spent his rookie campaign with the Knicks’ affiliate, making 29 G League appearances and averaging 7.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

He shot 35.4% from the field and 28.7% from three-point range while playing 18.4 minutes per game, primarily coming off the bench with just two starts.

The 22-year-old faced considerable competition for minutes in a crowded Westchester backcourt featuring Kevin McCullar Jr., Dillon Jones, Dink Pate and Bryson Warren.

However, despite his relatively modest production in the G League, Bal managed to attract interest from NBA teams.

The Memphis Grizzlies signed him to a pair of 10-day contracts in late March and early April, giving the Frenchman his first opportunity at the NBA level.

Bal made an immediate impression in his first career NBA start, recording 18 points, two rebounds and four assists in a 147-101 defeat to the Utah Jazz.

Across eight appearances for Memphis, he averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting an impressive 40.9% from three-point range on 5.5 attempts per game.

The performances offered a glimpse of Bal’s potential, particularly his perimeter shooting and versatility as a 6-foot-7 guard.

Before moving to the United States, Bal spent part of his development at the renowned Centre Fédéral de Basket-ball in Paris.

Knicks Continue Reshaping G League Backcourt Ahead of New Season

Bal began his college career at Arizona, spending two seasons with the Wildcats between 2021 and 2023 before transferring to Santa Clara.

He enjoyed a more prominent role during his final two collegiate seasons, averaging 13.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a senior while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

After going undrafted in 2025, Bal initially signed with SIG Strasbourg in France’s LNB Pro A.

However, he left the organization without making an appearance and instead began his professional career with Westchester.

Despite earning an NBA opportunity during his rookie campaign, Bal will now have to continue his development elsewhere following the Knicks’ decision to trade his G League rights.

The move comes as Westchester has added further depth to its backcourt through the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

The affiliate selected Amir “Primo” Spears with the No. 25 overall pick before adding Tre Dinkins III at No. 28.

Spears, 25, spent the 2025-26 season with Ostioneros de Guaymas in Mexico’s CIBACOPA league, averaging 17.0 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals across 34 appearances, including 29 starts.

The guard averaged 34.0 minutes per contest and previously represented Duquesne, Georgetown, Florida State and UTSA during his college career between 2021 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Dinkins, also 25, completed his collegiate career at George Washington last season.

He appeared in 35 games, making one start, and averaged 8.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.1 minutes per game.

Dinkins shot 38.6% from the field and 38.2% from three-point range, having previously spent one season at Duquesne and two at Canisius.