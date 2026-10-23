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New York Knicks And Boston Celtics Injury Reports

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TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Brown of the New York Knicks speaks to the media during New York Knicks Media Day at the Knicks Training Facility on September 28, 2026 in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Knicks will be in Boston to play the Celtics for their second game of the NBA season.

They are coming off a 106-100 loss to LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic wrote: “FINAL: 76ers 106, Knicks 100. Banner night is spoiled with an overall sloppy performance from New York. A lot of guys looked like they didn’t have their legs. Philly worked into the game and got up and down. New York missed a lot of shots in the paint. No flow to offense in part due to foul trouble and I thought Philly was all over a lot of the off-ball movement and actions.”

New York Knicks Injury Report

GettyHead coach Mike Brown of the New York Knicks speaks to the media during New York Knicks Media Day at the Knicks Training Facility on September 28, 2026 in Tarrytown, New York.

For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report.

Jaden Akins, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Tyler Nickel are all listed as questionable.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

GettyBoston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla answers questions during a press conference during Boston Celtics Media Day at Auerbach Center on September 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

On the other side, the Celtics have ruled out Devin Carter.

Looking At The Knicks

GettyJalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts with his father and assistant coach Rick Brunson after receiving their championship rings during the Ring Ceremony and Banner Raising to celebrate the New York Knicks’ NBA Championship win ahead of the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. 

The Knicks are coming off a magical season where they won the 2026 NBA Championship.

They also have most of their key players back on the roster this year.

Following the Celtics, the Knicks will return home to host the Orlando Magic on Sunday in New York City.

Looking At The Celtics

GettyJayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics plays against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on October 20, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. 

Meanwhile, the Celtics are coming off a 121-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan).

Following their matchup with the Knicks, they will return home to host the Chicago Bulls on Monday night in Boston.

Last season, the Celtics lost to the 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Knicks And Boston Celtics Injury Reports

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