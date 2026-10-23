New York Knicks And Boston Celtics Injury Reports

On Friday night, the New York Knicks will be in Boston to play the Celtics for their second game of the NBA season.

They are coming off a 106-100 loss to LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic wrote: “FINAL: 76ers 106, Knicks 100. Banner night is spoiled with an overall sloppy performance from New York. A lot of guys looked like they didn’t have their legs. Philly worked into the game and got up and down. New York missed a lot of shots in the paint. No flow to offense in part due to foul trouble and I thought Philly was all over a lot of the off-ball movement and actions.”

New York Knicks Injury Report

For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report.

Jaden Akins, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Tyler Nickel are all listed as questionable.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

On the other side, the Celtics have ruled out Devin Carter.

Looking At The Knicks

The Knicks are coming off a magical season where they won the 2026 NBA Championship.

They also have most of their key players back on the roster this year.

Following the Celtics, the Knicks will return home to host the Orlando Magic on Sunday in New York City.

Looking At The Celtics

Meanwhile, the Celtics are coming off a 121-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan).

Following their matchup with the Knicks, they will return home to host the Chicago Bulls on Monday night in Boston.

Last season, the Celtics lost to the 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.