Mikal Bridges’ long-term future with the New York Knicks continues to be a talking point amongst the fanbase.

Bridges has struggled to begin the new season, which has, in turn, hurt the Knicks as they look to defend their title as NBA champions. As such, the potential for a Bridges trade has been the topic of water-cooler talk over the past few weeks.

With that in mind, Steven Simineri of “Knicks on SI” has proposed a trade that would flip Bridges for Kyle Kuzma and Kel’el Ware. The proposed deal would look like this:

New York Knicks Get: Kyle Kuzma, Kel’el Ware

Milwaukee Bucks Get: Mikal Bridges and Pacome Dadiet.

“On the surface, this trade raises eyebrows and that’s fair,” Simineri wrote. “Kuzma is unplayable and Ware is looking lackluster with a second franchise now. On the flip side, this deal would give the Knicks an expiring deal to flip at the deadline, a young big man to fill the backup center void and open up the books for the years ahead.”

Simineri continued.

“For Milwaukee, they hardly own any draft capital of their own despite being in a rebuilding process. Bridges can provide a stabilizing veteran presence for the team’s young talent and possibly be flipped for draft picks with a return to his Brooklyn form”

Kyle Kuzma Is On An Expiring Deal

While Kuzma’s on-court fit with the Knicks doesn’t project to be impactful, his contract status could be important for New York.

Kuzma is in the final year of his four-year $90 million deal. He will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. For the Knicks, that would give them an additional $20 million headroom under the second apron, potentially making life easier when trying to retain Karl-Anthony Towns.

Of course, the downside is that Bridges’ defense, scoring and connectivity aren’t replaced by the trade, which in turn could leave the Knicks weaker.

Knicks’ Bridges Gets Message From Stephen A. Smith

When speaking on a November 19 episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith shared his concerns over how the Knicks have begun the season and the way Bridges has been playing.

“I’m going to pick my Knicks (to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves), but I’m not impressed with what I’m seeing from them… This is my team,” Smith said. They’re reigning defending NBA champions. But this is a very average-looking Knicks team thus far.”

Smith then turned his attention to Bridges.

“We gave up five first-round picks for this brother. Now, I’m trying to be nice… the New York Knicks are the champions. And I’m going to support them. But all I’m going to say is, you’re better than this.”

New York secured an impressive win over Minnesota on November 19, beating them 102-99. Nevertheless, Bridges’ performance wouldn’t have been enough to change the narrative surrounding him.

Right now, it’s unclear whether the Knicks would be willing to part ways with Bridges. If they are, though, it might be wise to remain focused on contending for another championship, rather than chasing expiring deals.