The New York Knicks will face a severely depleted Minnesota Timberwolves team Thursday night, although one of their opponent’s key forwards could return in time for Karl-Anthony Towns’ homecoming.

Jonathan Kuminga remains questionable with a right shoulder contusion, according to the NBA’s official 2:15 p.m. ET injury report.

Meanwhile, Minnesota guard Zyon Pullin has been upgraded from questionable to available after dealing with a right quadriceps contusion.

The updates add another layer to New York’s matchup at Target Center, where Towns will face his former team for the first time since helping the Knicks capture the 2026 NBA championship.

Minnesota has already ruled out Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo and Jaylen Clark.

However, the potential return of Kuminga could give the Timberwolves a needed boost against the defending champions.

Knicks Await Jonathan Kuminga Injury Decision

Kuminga has become an important part of Minnesota’s rotation, particularly with Edwards sidelined.

The 24-year-old forward suffered his shoulder injury during Monday’s 106-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

He subsequently missed Tuesday’s 106-105 win over Portland.

Kuminga’s questionable designation leaves open the possibility of his return against New York, although Minnesota has not cleared him.

The former Golden State Warriors forward provides athleticism, scoring and defensive versatility.

His availability could influence how Minnesota matches up against Towns, OG Anunoby and the Knicks’ physical frontcourt.

Without Kuminga, the Timberwolves would again need significant contributions from their supporting cast.

Cody Williams started in his place against Portland, while LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu helped stabilize the lineup.

Timberwolves Get Zyon Pullin Boost Against Knicks

While Kuminga’s status remains uncertain, Minnesota received encouraging news regarding Pullin.

The reserve guard was initially questionable with a right quadriceps contusion before being upgraded to available Thursday afternoon.

Pullin missed Tuesday’s victory over Portland.

His clearance gives coach Chris Finch another backcourt option against Jalen Brunson and New York’s guard rotation.

The Timberwolves have already leaned heavily on their remaining players during Edwards’ absence.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a career-high 34 points in Monday’s victory, while Dosunmu followed with 30 points Tuesday.

Minnesota has maintained an 11-4 record despite its injury problems.

That makes Thursday’s matchup another significant test for the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns Returns to Face Depleted Timberwolves

Beyond the injury updates, Thursday’s game carries considerable meaning for Towns.

The former No. 1 overall pick spent nine seasons with Minnesota before being traded to New York in 2024.

He returns as an NBA champion after helping the Knicks end their 53-year title drought last season.

Towns also enters the matchup with 14 consecutive double-doubles to start the season, a Knicks franchise record.

Earlier Thursday, he acknowledged that returning to Minnesota as a champion felt “bittersweet” because he had wanted to deliver that accomplishment to the Timberwolves.

New York will attempt to extend its winning streak to three games against a Minnesota team that has won seven of its past eight.

The Timberwolves’ injuries could provide the Knicks an opportunity.

But Minnesota has continued winning without Edwards, and Kuminga’s potential return could make the matchup considerably more difficult.

For now, the Knicks know which Timberwolves will be missing. Whether Kuminga joins them remains the biggest unanswered question.