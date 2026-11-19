Landry Shamet has become one of the New York Knicks‘ most dependable players. His emergence could also make Miles McBride expendable.

HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto believes Shamet’s strong start could give New York the flexibility to trade McBride before he reaches free agency next summer.

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s “Deals and Dunks,” Scotto suggested the defending NBA champions could use McBride to address their frontcourt depth.

“What does Landry Shamet unlock for the Knicks?” Scotto asked. “I think, bigger picture, it unlocks the possibility of them using Deuce McBride as trade bait, who’s in the final year of his contract.”

The possibility presents an intriguing dilemma for a team trying to defend its championship while managing future payroll commitments.

Landry Shamet’s Breakout Gives Knicks More Flexibility

Shamet has emerged as arguably New York’s most dependable bench contributor.

The veteran guard delivered 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting in Sunday’s overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors, providing another reminder of his offensive value.

His impact extends beyond scoring.

When Josh Hart missed three consecutive games with ankle soreness and illness, coach Mike Brown turned to Shamet as his replacement in the starting lineup.

The Knicks won all three games, with Shamet providing steady defense, floor spacing and timely shooting.

His reliability has made him one of Brown’s most trusted rotation players.

New York also secured Shamet’s future during the offseason, signing him to a team-friendly four-year, $24 million contract after its championship run.

That deal looks increasingly valuable given his expanded role.

More importantly, having Shamet under contract gives the Knicks financial certainty that they don’t have with McBride.

Michael Scotto Raises Miles McBride Trade Possibility

McBride remains a valuable defender and outside shooter, but his contract could force a difficult decision.

The 26-year-old is in the final season of his three-year, $13 million deal and could command a substantial raise next summer.

Scotto believes New York might explore using him to upgrade its backup center position.

“Do they use him to upgrade the backup center position?” Scotto asked.

He also raised questions about Andre Drummond’s role.

“There’s a little bit of mixed reviews I’ve heard on Andre Drummond,” Scotto said.

Drummond joined New York after Mitchell Robinson departed for Boston during the offseason.

Although Drummond provides rebounding and experience, the Knicks could explore alternatives as they prepare for another playoff run.

Knicks Face Second-Apron Dilemma With McBride

New York’s desire to avoid the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron complicates McBride’s future.

Scotto believes rival teams could pursue the guard in free agency, potentially pricing him out of the Knicks’ plans.

That leaves president Leon Rose with two options.

He could explore trading McBride for frontcourt help or retain him for another championship run and risk losing him without compensation.

Scotto did not report that New York is actively shopping McBride.

However, Shamet’s emergence changes the equation.

With a dependable guard secured on an affordable long-term deal, the Knicks may have more flexibility to address another roster need without compromising their championship ambitions.