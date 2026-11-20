Karl-Anthony Towns has had an incredibly successful NBA career. He was an integral part of the New York Knicks championship run last season, playing some of the best basketball of his career during the playoffs.

And once the championship high wore off, much of the focus turned toward the status of his next contract. He’s still in the midst of a four-year, $220 million contract, originally signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s since been traded to the Knicks, and his playing on that same contract — for now. He possesses a player-option for next season worth $61 million.

While all the outside world wants to talk about is his contract status, it appears Towns has turned his focus completely toward basketball. Towns picked up the 2026-27 regular-season right where the 2025-26 playoffs left off. He’s posted a double-double in every game so far this season, and that streak didn’t stop on Thursday.

Karl-Anthony Towns Takes Shot At Former Team

Towns and the Knicks traveled to Minnesota to take on the big man’s former team. The Knicks escaped with a 102-99 victory, and Towns posted his fifteenth consecutive double-double to start the season. And following the game, Towns was the player selected to conduct an on-court interview. He did not disappoint, throwing shade at his former team in the process.

“I was raised by Wolves, but it was Knicks in 5 at the end,” Towns said.

Towns was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft by these very Timberwolves. He won the Rookie of the Year Award, and was named to four All-Star teams and two All-NBA Teams during his nine seasons with the Timberwolves. He also helped lead them to the playoffs four times in his time in Minnesota.

KAT Hits Fans With “Knicks in 5”

Towns’ comments highlight the fact that he was “raised” by the Timberwolves. He landed there as a 19-year-old phenom, still growing into his seven-foot-frame. While he’s always spoken fairly highly of the Timberwolves organization, he was ultimately traded away.

At the same time, Towns was able to secure the first NBA title of his illustrious career in just his third season with the Knicks. Towns was crucial to the Knicks playoff-run, transitioning to a point-center position. This allowed NBA Finals MVP, Jalen Brunson, to play off the ball more, allowing Towns’ passing ability to be utilized more effectively.

At the end of the day, Towns’ time with the Timberwolves was undoubtedly successful, but he was only able to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy once he moved on. And as it has now become every Knicks fans’ favorite phrase, Towns also played to the fanbase’s passion with one more, “Knicks in 5”.