The New York Knicks travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves at Target Center for a cross-conference contest.

While the Knicks have picked it up some after a somewhat alarming start to the season, the Wolves continue to roll despite star guard Anthony Edwards being sidelined with a knee injury. The Wolves are coming off a thrilling 106-105 victory over Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

New York, meanwhile, picked up a pair of wins in as many games against the Toronto Raptors. But winning tonight’s road game could be a taller task.

Knicks Get a Notable Boost Before Thursday’s Game

While the Wolves have won eight of their last 10 games, a lot of it thanks to the strong early-season play of star guard LaMelo Ball, who was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade from the Charlotte Hornets, they could be without as many as five players in Thursday’s battle against the Knicks.

According to the Wolves’ official team injury report released Wednesday evening, Minnesota will be without Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo and Jaylen Clark, while forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Zyon Pullin are questionable to play.

The Knicks, on the other hand, have been fortunate so far when it comes to injuries. New York has a clean bill of health at a time when many contenders are missing one or more pieces of their core. The Knicks, 8-6 on the season and winners of two in a row, have gone 4-3 on the road.

Play of Star Big Man Another Plus for N.Y.

While there is nothing better than having everyone fully healthy, the Knicks arrive in the Twin Cities with former Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Towns, who was Minnesota’s top draft choice in 2015, was traded to the Knicks in a blockbuster deal including Julius Randle ahead of the 2024-25 season. With the Knicks needing wins, Thursday is a good time for Towns to continue his strong play … and what better than to do it in front of an audience that used to cheer for you?

“Fourteen games into the Knicks’ season, Towns — who went for 16 points, 16 boards and eight assists Tuesday night — is yet to have anything that even resembles an off night,” wrote The Athletic’s Fred Katz. “He’s gone for a double-double in each of those 14 matches, a franchise record to begin a season. He’s never been this efficient of a scorer, shooting 63 percent on 2-pointers and 40 percent from deep. The Knicks are ferocious on the glass, first and foremost because of him. And more important than any of the numbers, which always shine for Towns, are the subtleties of the game that the veteran has now mastered: the assertiveness, such as on the offensive rebound over Barrett; the passing; the improved defense.”

What makes Towns’ play more intriguing is the drama that surrounded him and the Knicks entering the season. Both sides went through some uncomfortable contract negotiations before the franchise halted all extension talks with its players.

There is nothing like a good ol’ revenge game. Tonight, Towns can stick it to the Wolves for trading him roughly 25 months ago.