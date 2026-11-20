The New York Knicks had a rather quiet offseason and that may not be surprising after a championship year. The front office wanted to retain that winning core however expensive it may be and they ended up not pursuing any significant trades.

The Knicks’ major move was seeing Mitch Robinson leave as a free agent. That trend could continue up until the trade deadline as more exits could be initiated before any additions.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, Miles “Deuce” McBride is one name that may be a possibility for some franchises, most especially the Orlando Magic.

“Deuce McBride is in a contract year, which technically complicates Orlando’s situation,” Favale wrote. “He’s a more established shooter than (Anthony) Black, who, because of his size, will cost way less to retain. Acquiring McBride would be an excellent hedge against AB pricing himself out of town or the front office electing to move him in another deal.”

The Magic could use a player like McBride which could be helpful to the Knicks’ bid to gain more salary relief.

Knicks’ Deuce McBride Named Trade Target

McBride has played in New York since being drafted in 2021. The 26-year-old guard has been a vital piece of the rotation and saw his minutes increase by the season. Last season played 41 regular-season games as well as 19 postseason games as the Knicks claimed their first championship in over five decades.

Coming into the 2026-27 season, the Knicks didn’t really do much in the offseason in terms of additions. They were just under the second apron and owner James Dolan mandated it remained that way even after a championship season.

He called it “suicidal” to go way past the luxury tax and the speculated expectation was that New York may even let go of at least one significant salary earner. McBride may have been expecting a better jump in minutes or similar to last season since nothing changed but instead he is averaging his lowest minutes since his second year in the league.

It’s only been 15 games for the Knicks so plenty of games still to come this season but it appears that McBride could be on the exit list before the deadline. He was up for an extension this summer and the franchise put all contract talks on hold including his. Revisiting a new deal seems unlikely given that he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

McBride is in the final year of his three-year $13 million extension and is set to earn roughly $3.9 million this season. While not a significant commitment compared to some others in the books, the Knicks could do with any little breather on their cap space with extension talks still to come for significant earners like Karl-Anthony Towns.

Potential Returns for McBride

There aren’t any huge returns expected for McBride but he is still valuable enough to warrant decent draft capital. He is a high-utility asset even as a role player as he can play starting minutes. There just isn’t any situation that he starts over Jalen Brunson in New York.

The Magic could do a trade that sends an asset on a team-friendly deal as well as several future draft selections to New York. The Knicks may prefer draft selections because McBride’s deal is not significant enough in itself to demand a salary-matching piece.





