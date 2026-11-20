Karl-Anthony Towns spent nine seasons building a career and a connection with Minnesota. On Thursday night, the New York Knicks star returned to the place where it all began, delivered another victory over his former team and found the perfect words to describe his journey.

“I was raised by Wolves, but you know, it was Knicks in 5 at the end,” Towns said during his postgame interview at Target Center.

The clever line capped an emotional homecoming for Towns, who scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Knicks escaped with a 102-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It also referenced New York’s championship run last June, when the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to capture their first NBA title since 1973.

Towns delivered the punchline with a smile, but the moments leading up to it revealed how much Minnesota still means to him.

Karl-Anthony Towns Reflects on Minnesota After Knicks Win

Towns received a warm ovation from Timberwolves fans before the game.

That reception reflected a relationship extending well beyond basketball.

Minnesota selected Towns with the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He spent nine seasons with the franchise, becoming a four-time All-Star before the blockbuster 2024 trade that sent him to New York.

Even after leaving, Towns continued investing in the community.

On Wednesday, he hosted a charity event with HopeKids, an organization supporting children and families facing serious medical conditions.

Asked about his commitment to giving back, Towns credited his upbringing.

“I give it all to my parents,” Towns said. “My parents taught me what it is to give back.”

He also recalled the promise he made after Minnesota drafted him.

“I made a promise to Minnesota to change the culture here, not only on the court but off the court,” Towns said.

That commitment has continued despite the trade.

Towns expressed gratitude for the community that embraced him and gave his family lasting memories.

Then came the line about being raised by Wolves and winning with the Knicks.

Knicks Star Backs Up Memorable Quote With Double-Double

Towns had already supplied plenty of material for a memorable homecoming.

He scored 17 of his 22 points before halftime, helping New York build a lead that reached 19 points during the third quarter.

However, the Knicks nearly squandered that advantage.

Minnesota held New York scoreless over the final 3:26, cutting the deficit to three points before LaMelo Ball missed a potential tying 3-pointer.

The Timberwolves never got another shot.

Jalen Brunson contributed 21 points and seven assists, while OG Anunoby added 15 as the Knicks secured their third consecutive victory.

Towns acknowledged his second-half shooting struggles afterward.

“Second half, I ain’t shoot well. I ain’t gonna lie to you, but we found a way to get it done,” he said.

For Towns, winning mattered more than his individual numbers.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Quote Resonates With Knicks Fans

The postgame exchange quickly spread among Knicks fans, including a popular Reddit discussion celebrating Towns’ delivery.

His comment carried a double meaning.

Minnesota shaped his career, but New York gave him the championship that had eluded him during nine seasons with the Timberwolves.

The line wasn’t a rejection of his former home. It was a playful acknowledgment of how his basketball journey unfolded.

And after another victory in Minnesota, Towns had found a way to honor both chapters in a single sentence.