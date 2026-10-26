Dalton Knecht Reveals Why He Chose Knicks Over Other Teams After Lakers Exit

Dalton Knecht had options after the Los Angeles Lakers decided he no longer fit their plans. The former first-round pick ultimately chose the New York Knicks, even though his path back to regular NBA minutes remains uncertain.

Knecht broke his silence Sunday, explaining why he signed a two-way contract with the defending champions rather than pursue other opportunities following his release from Los Angeles.

“It just felt like the best opportunity,” Knecht said, according to SNY. “I talked to the coaching staff, known them for awhile, so it was good. Thought this would be a great fit, and I’m excited to be here.”

The 25-year-old’s decision came despite reported interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves.

For Knecht, familiarity and opportunity apparently outweighed the uncertainty surrounding his immediate role.

Dalton Knecht Explains Knicks Decision After Lakers Departure

The Lakers waived Knecht on Oct. 19, ending his two-year tenure with the franchise that selected him 17th overall in the 2024 NBA draft.

His departure represented a dramatic fall for a player who once appeared poised to become an important piece of Los Angeles’ future.

Knecht averaged 9.1 points and shot 37.6% from 3-point range during his rookie season.

He also delivered a memorable 37-point performance against Utah in November 2024, matching the NBA rookie record with nine 3-pointers.

However, his second season unfolded differently.

Knecht averaged just 4.2 points in 10.2 minutes across 54 games, shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

His diminished role reflected the Lakers’ evolving roster, which increasingly emphasized defensive versatility around Luka Doncic.

The addition of several new players during the offseason further complicated Knecht’s chances of earning meaningful minutes.

JJ Redick Explained Why Lakers Moved On From Knecht

Before the Lakers waived Knecht, coach JJ Redick acknowledged that the circumstances surrounding the young forward had changed.

“The team changed,” Redick said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “The needs changed, the fit changed. I think he got better as a player over the last two years.”

Knecht’s departure also followed unsuccessful trade discussions.

Los Angeles explored a potential deal with Milwaukee involving center Jericho Sims, but the teams reportedly disagreed over draft compensation.

The Lakers eventually waived Knecht rather than complete a trade.

New York quickly emerged as his next destination, signing him to a two-way contract after waiving Kevin McCullar Jr.

Mike Brown Reveals Plans for Former Lakers Pick

While Knecht views New York as his best opportunity, Knicks coach Mike Brown made clear that his immediate future could involve considerable time in the G League.

“Right now he obviously is a two-way [player], and we want him to play as much as he can,” Brown said Sunday, according to the New York Daily News.

Brown explained that Knecht would spend time with Westchester, New York’s G League affiliate, rather than remain on the NBA bench without playing.

“If we need him to play games with us, we’ll do that,” Brown added.

The coach also indicated he would not hesitate to use Knecht once he becomes comfortable with New York’s offensive and defensive systems.

That represents a different approach from the limited role Knecht experienced during his final season in Los Angeles.

The Lakers have moved forward without their former first-round pick, opening the season 3-0.

Knecht, meanwhile, has chosen a less glamorous route toward rebuilding his career.

Instead of guaranteed NBA minutes, he is betting that consistent playing time and a familiar coaching staff will eventually lead to another opportunity.

Whether that gamble pays off remains to be seen.