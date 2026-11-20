The New York Knicks have the same core as they did when they won the NBA championship. However, whether that core remains post-trade deadline is up for speculation.

One player in particular whose name has been rumored for an exit is Mikal Bridges. The 6-foot-6 wing is having a career-low year both in minutes and points per games, which could warrant losing his starting spot.

According to Daily Knicks’ Jack Simone, Bridges seems to have been steady in recent weeks to tone down any concerns over his spot on the team.

“His play has been ticking upward,” Simone wrote. “He’s shooting the ball better, and even during games when his shot isn’t falling, his defense is making up for it. That’s what the Knicks need from him. (Landry) Shamet is still playing great basketball, but Bridges is giving him a bit of a stiff arm in the starting lineup conversations.”

Shamet has seen an increase in game time this season averaging similar minutes to Bridges despite starting only three games. He provides an option to Bridges and could make the franchise not think too much about trading one of their core starters.

Bridges’ Recent Form May Solidify His Spot for the Knicks Amid Trade Rumors

Bridges, 30, is one of the most consistent appearance makers in the league. He has played the full 82-game season in five consecutive years and started in all of them. He is always available and that has been his biggest trait.

The Knicks rewarded his consistency with a four-year $150 million extension which runs through the 2029-30 season. It puts him in their books as a significant earner.

“New York has invested too much in Bridges to see him struggle the way he has,” Simone wrote. “This recent stretch is exactly what the Knicks wanted to see. Bridges is still an integral piece of the puzzle in New York. He may not be playing as many minutes as he has in the past, but he’s one of their highest-paid players and still a great defender.”

Bridges is averaging only 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15 games this season. He is shooting at a career low from the field and beyond the arc which makes any concern valid. He is not getting any younger and the Knicks may not be willing to risk a decline as a dip in form.

However, there have been some positives in the past week or so. Bridges scored double digits in points, 18 and 17 points respectively in two of the last four games. He had scored single-digit numbers in the previous five this month.

How Likely is New York to Trade Bridges?

Finding a team willing to take on Bridges’ salary will be a hassle considering that New York will most likely aim to gain salary relief. However, a trade for Bridges will certainly mean that it takes on an extra piece or pieces depending on how the structure looks.

Shamet is having his best scoring season which indicates that he could fill any void Bridges may leave behind. He was re-signed this summer for a team-friendly deal and if it comes down to weighing on that, it may not favor Bridges. However, the veteran is still a consistent presence and that should count for something.

“Shamet is still giving the Knicks great minutes. He’s been crucial to the team’s success this year, but calls for him to start over Bridges should definitely be quieting down,” Simone wrote. “Bridges is stiff-arming those talks. He’s stiff-arming Shamet. It doesn’t seem very likely that he’ll take over Bridges’ starting duties anytime soon. That may have been a bit of an overreaction.”

Time will tell what the Knicks approach will be with looming extensions. If Bridges keeps in good form, his starting place may well remain intact past the trade deadline.