The New York Knicks are coming off a narrow loss to the Miami Heat in Friday’s group stage NBA Cup game, snapping their six-game winning streak.

The Knicks were surging after an alarming 0-3 start to the season, rattling off wins in 12 of their next 15 games to rise back up the Eastern Conference standings. New York is battling for seedings with teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics, two teams that have shuffled in the standings over the last two weeks.

The Knicks will host the Hawks on Sunday night in a fun early-season matchup between two top teams in the conference. But New York is still dealing with some injury trouble.

Will Knicks Star Forward Finally Return?

New York has missed elite two-way forward OG Anunoby, who has been sidelined with a calf injury since the team’s narrow victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Nov. 19. Anunoby has missed four straight games with an injury that went from being described as calf tightness to a calf strain.

Ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Hawks, the Knicks announced that Anunoby is questionable to play, according to the team’s official injury report. That is a welcome sign after the 28-year-old star was listed as doubtful on the injury report before Friday’s game against the Heat.

Knicks reporter Ian Begley recently reported that Anunoby was considered day-to-day with his calf injury. The veteran forward has been progressing in his efforts to return to the court.

In other news, the Knicks have ben without reserve guards Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson. McBride, who missed 28 games last season with a sports hernia procedure, has been sidelined with an adductor injury, while Clarkson is still battling back from plantar fasciitis. Both guards, along with star forward Josh Hart, are questionable to play against the Hawks, while big man Andre Drummond has been ruled out again with a concussion.

The Knicks, who fell to 12-7 on the season after being defeated by the Heat, aim to get back on track Sunday against the Hawks.