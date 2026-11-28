The New York Knicks are officially out of the NBA Cup following their November 27 loss to the Miami Heat. The defeat also ended New York’s six-game winning streak and leaves them with a 12-7 record for the season.

When speaking to the media following the game, head coach Mike Brown had a clear warning for his roster.

“Playing with fire; it worked last year,” Brown said, via ESPN. “We have a mature team and group of guys who’ll fight their behind off no matter what the score is, but it’s going to get harder and harder to do that, especially come playoff time.”

Brown also called for his team to find some consistency, ideally on both ends of the floor.

“We have to do a better job of figuring out how we can be more consistent,” Brown said. “We go through lulls … again, it’s mainly our offense. Our pace isn’t good. We go through lulls where we don’t score.”

Brown’s comments come as the Knicks sit 14th in the NBA for offensive rating and fifth in defensive rating. New York has to figure out its offense if it’s going to stand a chance of making it back to the NBA Finals to defend it’s current NBA championship later this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns Defiant After Knicks Loss

Despite the Knicks being knocked out of the NBA Cup, All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has already turned his attention to retaining the Knicks’ championship.

“Obviously, we want to win.” Towns said following the loss to Miami. “We want to win, not only the cup, but every game we go out there to play. Disappointed we can’t defend the Cup championship, but we still have a lot more games to get ready to defend the World Championship. So, we’ll continue to get 1% better every single night, continue to lean on each other, sacrifice for each other, and we’ll see where we end up.”

The Knicks have plenty of time to find a rhythm. However, as Brown noted, developing a level of consistency has to be high on the agenda in the coming weeks and months.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Takes Blame For Loss

When speaking with the media following New York’s NBA Cup exit, Jalen Brunson took some of the blame for his team’s loss to Miami.

“It’s frustrating. Obviously, just the way we fought back and the poor decision-making I had in the fourth quarter, honestly, throughout the game. But I think that’s the most frustrating part,” Brunson said.

Brunson ended the night with a game-high five turnovers. He also missed a potentially game-tying three-point jumper in the dying moments of the contest. Nevertheless, he’ll certainly find himself with the ball in his hands late in games moving forward.

While losing to the Heat is a tough loss to swallow, the Knicks are still good enough to retain their championship.

First, though, they need to iron out any wrinkles in their approach.