The New York Knicks sought backup options for Karl-Anthony Towns over the summer. They signed veteran center Andre Drummond and James Wiseman as back ups. However, the situation whenever Towns is off the floor often doesn’t look too good.

Drummond is putting up strong rebounding numbers in his limited minutes, but he doesn’t appear to be the perfect backup for the reigning NBA champions. The front office may seek to explore options in that position of interest.

According to Sports Illustrated Isaiah De Los Santos, a potential candidate is towering young center Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

“That said, Niederhauser’s potential is alluring, and his status as a promising 23-year-old with multiple years of control left on his rookie contract makes him someone who could be molded into a long-term contributor for the Knicks,” De Los Santos wrote.

Niederhauser isn’t the most popular name in terms of big man targets. In fact, he isn’t the most popular center for the Clippers having only caught a glimpse of game time this season. However, he could be the perfect long-term backup for New York.

Knicks Urged to Explore Trade for Clippers Center

Niederhauser was selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft but the Clippers picked him at No. 30. At 6-foot-11, he had promise and he was going to be playing behind 7-foot veteran Brook Lopez.

The young Swiss center played 41 games for the Clippers last season averaging 10.3 minutes per game. It wasn’t much time on the floor, but it was enough to grab attention. He showed strong performances for a rookie center with several near-double-double games.

“Even better, the 6-foot-11 Niederhauser used his length to be a menace on the defensive end as well, recording a pair of four-block games in the span of eight days (Feb. 22 and March 3),” De Los Santos added. “He had eight contests with at least two offensive rebounds, too, which checks another massive box in terms of what New York is looking for from a big man.”

Unfortunately for Niederhauser, he suffered a right foot Lisfranc injury which required surgery. His rookie season was cut short and he was out for eight months before making his 2026-27 season debut on Nov. 20.

A Deal Could Be Struck With the Clippers

The Clippers could be a great trade option for several teams before the deadline. The stance months back will likely loosen following the league’s sanction on the franchise that saw five future first-round picks stripped. Any flexibility will be welcomed at this point.

“New York could tempt LA with a few second-rounders, of which the Knicks have plenty to spare after this offseason’s wheeling and dealing,” De Los Santos wrote. “But they could also throw in someone like Tyler Kolek, who could help the Clippers’ rebuild or even be rerouted in favor of acquiring even more draft capital to make up for their recent docking.”

The catch of course is whether the Clippers will be willing to part ways with a potential high-ceiling center. Their hands may be a little tied due to their punishment but not too tied when Niederhauser could fetch them more flexibility in like a couple of years.