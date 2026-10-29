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Ex-Knicks Forward Dies at 83

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TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - JULY 08: A detail of the New York Knicks logo on a microphone before Mike Brown's introductory press conference at Knicks Training Facility on July 08, 2025 in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks lost a member of their family this week.

Barry Clemens has died. He was 83.

Clemens’ death was announced by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday:

Barry Clemens With Knicks

Clemens was a Knicks draft pick back in 1965.

He had put together a legendary college career at Ohio Wesleyan University, and the Knicks chose him No. 22 overall in 1965 — in those days, that was the third round.

That’s the same draft that the Knicks took Bill Bradley at No. 1 overall out of Princeton.

Clemens played just the first season of his 11-year career with the Knicks. He averaged 12.5 minutes per game and shot 41.2% from the floor and 69.2% from the foul line. Clemens averaged 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

The Knicks lost Clemens after that season because the NBA expanded, and the Chicago Bulls picked him in the expansion draft.

Barry Clemens’ NBA Career

After leaving the Knicks, Clemens spent three seasons with the Bulls. He played 213 games for Chicago and averaged 8.1 points per game.

He then spent three seasons with the Seattle SuperSonics, playing 238 games there with an average of 7.6 points per game.

Clemens then went to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the trade that also sent the Cavs Lenny Wilkins. He got 143 games in two seasons with his home-state team, averaging 6.0 points per game.

To close out his career, Clemens played two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers for 126 games.

Clemens also had a stint with the New Orleans Jazz from the 1974 expansion draft, but they traded him to Portland before he played a game for them.

Those remembering Clemens’ basketball career have also shouted out his time at Ohio Wesleyan in the Ohio Athletic Conference. When he ended his career there, he was the OAC’s all-time leading scorer. He averaged 23 points and 14.7 rebounds as a senior for OWU.

A 6-foot-6 forward, Clemens’ full name was John Barry Clemens, and Basketball Reference lists his nickname as “B.C.” He attended Xenia High School in Ohio before going to Ohio Wesleyan.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ex-Knicks Forward Dies at 83

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