Ex-Knicks Star Kristaps Porzingis Gets Trade, Health, Retirement Update from ESPN

Kristaps Porzingis appears to have reached a career crossroads.

The former New York Knicks star is dealing with health issues while playing for the Golden State Warriors. He’s also involved in a new trade update, and there’s even a hint of potential retirement in the news that emerged on Wednesday.

It’s quite the bumpy start to the 2026-27 season for Porzingis.

His former team, the Knicks, played their opener on Tuesday night and lost by blowing a lead to the Philadelphia 76ers, newly led by LeBron James.

Porzingis’ current team, the Warriors, opens their season on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It had already been determined that Porzingis wasn’t going to play in the season opener, and that maybe he’d be out for longer.

But then on Wednesday, a further update came from ESPN’s Shams Charania.

What’s Wrong With Kristaps Porzingis?

Porzingis, in Charania’s words, is dealing “with recurring symptoms from the autoimmune condition termed as POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome).”

He first had trouble with this aspect of his health during the 2025 NBA playoffs with the Celtics when he had fatigue and breathing issues that couldn’t be explained.

In October 2025, Porzingis revealed he had POTS. He described it as his “engine wasn’t running the way I wanted.”

It has continued to put Porzingis’ NBA future in doubt.

Kristaps Porzingis Retirement Update

In Charania’s news update on Wednesday, he also alluded to the idea that Porzingis could stop playing basketball.

“(Porzingis) is now seriously contemplating his future in basketball,” Charania wrote.

It would be a shock if Porzingis retired, at least in relation to where it feels like he is in his career.

But only KP really knows his full health situation, and so it wouldn’t be possible to make any negative judgments. If he feels he has to step away, that’s his call.

“If there is no breakthrough in recovery, stepping away from basketball — for good — is possible,” Charania wrote in a follow-up post.

Kristaps Porzingis Trade Update

The oddest part of Charania’s update might’ve been the first line: “Golden State has started exploring trade routes for Kristaps Porzingis.”

Considering that Charania then says that Porzingis might step away while dealing with his health struggles, it’s tough to add up.

Would anyone trade for Porzingis right now?

Golden State has started exploring trade routes for Kristaps Porzingis, who is now seriously contemplating his future in basketball as he deals with recurring symptoms from the autoimmune condition termed as POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/w9fb2Tk4kb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2026

“Porzingis is on a trade-flexible contract for $20 million this season and a small partial next year, serving as essentially an expiring deal that the Warriors can utilize, potentially with their pool of assets,” Charania added in a follow-up post.

It sure does seem like the Warriors have decided that Porzingis may not make sense in their future plans. But the one-time Knicks star is in the midst of a career uncertainty anyway, so it’s hard to say what might happen next.