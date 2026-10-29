Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team Overseas

Kevin Knox arrived in New York in 2018 with expectations of becoming a cornerstone of the Knicks‘ rebuilding plans. Eight years later, the former lottery pick is taking his career overseas.

Spanish club Unicaja Málaga announced Thursday, Oct. 29, that it reached an agreement to sign Knox through the end of the 2026-27 season, pending a medical examination.

The move marks another chapter in a career that never fulfilled New York’s expectations, particularly considering the future NBA stars the Knicks passed over to select him.

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Kevin Knox Signs With Unicaja

Unicaja announced Knox’s signing Thursday, confirming that the 27-year-old forward will wear No. 11.

The Spanish club competes in Liga Endesa and the Basketball Champions League.

Knox will bring NBA experience, athleticism and outside shooting to a team seeking additional frontcourt help.

His signing follows another unsuccessful attempt to secure an NBA roster spot.

Knox joined the Orlando Magic on an Exhibit 10 contract in September but was waived Oct. 16 before the regular season.

Rather than return to the G League, the 6-foot-8 forward will begin his first stint in European basketball.

Knicks Passed on Two Future NBA Champions to Draft Knox

New York selected Knox with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft following his freshman season at Kentucky.

The Knicks passed on Mikal Bridges, who went 10th, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, selected 11th.

Both eventually became NBA champions.

Gilgeous-Alexander developed into a superstar, winning back-to-back NBA MVP awards in 2025 and 2026.

He also led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the 2025 NBA championship, earning Finals MVP honors.

The Knicks won their own championship the following year behind Jalen Brunson, but the decision to pass on Gilgeous-Alexander remains one of the franchise’s most consequential draft misses.

Bridges’ story carries another twist.

Six years after passing on the Villanova standout, New York acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster July 2024 trade.

The cost was staggering: five first-round picks, including four unprotected selections, plus an unprotected 2028 pick swap.

New York surrendered its own first-rounders in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031, along with a protected 2025 Milwaukee first-round pick.

Bridges subsequently helped the Knicks capture the 2026 championship.

Still, the considerable price New York paid to acquire a player it could have drafted in 2018 adds another layer to the Knox story.

Knox Looks to Revive Career in Spain

Knox initially showed promise in New York.

He averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds as a rookie, earning NBA All-Rookie second-team honors in 2019.

However, his development stalled as his role diminished.

The Knicks eventually traded him to Atlanta in January 2022 in the deal that brought Cam Reddish to New York. They were able to flip Reddish and draft capital for Josh Hart, who also became a cornerstone of the Knicks’ championship run.

Knox later played for Detroit, Portland and Golden State without securing a lasting NBA role.

He remained productive in the G League, displaying the scoring ability that once made him an intriguing prospect.

Now, Knox has an opportunity to rebuild his career with Unicaja.

His move overseas comes as the Knicks compete for another championship with Bridges among their key contributors.

For Knox, Spain offers a fresh start. For New York, his departure from the NBA serves as another reminder of how dramatically one draft decision can reshape a franchise.