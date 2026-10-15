LeBron James Reveals What Knicks Must Do To Return To NBA Finals

LeBron James knows what it feels like to win the NBA Finals. A winner of four NBA titles, with three different franchises, James has reached the top of the mountain on multiple occasions. So, when he sees other teams accomplish the same feat, he also knows how to analyze their success. He is a true student of the game.

This year is no different. James watched the New York Knicks win their first NBA championship in 53 years. The 2026 Knicks playoff-run was magical. They ran off an incredible winning-streak of 13 games. This winning-streak stands as the second-longest in NBA playoff history. The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors won 15 consecutive games during those playoffs before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Ironically, James was a member of that Cavaliers team. James not only knows how to knock-off historically great teams, he also knows how teams can achieve sustained success. While James is now a member of the Knicks Eastern Conference rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, he’s not afraid to reveal what could lead to the Knicks reaching the NBA Finals again this upcoming season.

LeBron James Knows Knicks Keys To Repeat Championship Success

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Mind the Game” with co-host, Steve Nash, James revealed what the Knicks have going for them to fuel back-to-back appearances in the NBA Finals.

“They (the Knicks) are going to be right back, where it started. When you experience that success, they don’t have many guys that gives me, entitled. Like, oh we won, so we expect to win (again). They give me guys like, humble guys, lets go back to work again. So they’ll be right back there,” James said.

To James’ point, the Knicks are a tight-knit group. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart all played college basketball together at Villanova University. This trio famously inspired their team’s nickname, “The Nova Knicks” (previously including Donte DiVincenzo as well). This, paired with the team returning its core from last season, should prime them for another successful season.

But for James, it’s more than that. The NBA’s All-Time leading point-scorer believes it’s the attitude of the Knicks players that will allow them to immediately succeed again this season. He doesn’t see egos, or selfish attitudes. Rather, he sees humble, hardworking guys all striving for a common goal. This is how James sees the Knicks possibly returning to the NBA Finals again this season.

“King James” has already confessed his admiration for OG Anunoby’s play from last year’s playoffs. Back in July, he called Anunoby the “unsung hero” of the Knicks championship run. And earlier this week, James even went as far as saying Anunoby should have been named the NBA Finals MVP.

James Will Look To Keep Knicks Out of NBA Finals

Despite his clear affinity with the way the Knicks roster has been built, James will likely welcome the Knicks to watch the NBA Finals from home this upcoming NBA season. With James now officially a member of the 76ers, his main goal remains to win another championship before it’s all said and done.

Alongside the formidable starting-lineup of Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers and “King James” will look to win their first NBA championship since 1983. If this group were to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy at seasons end, James would become the first player in NBA history to win an NBA title with four different franchises, adding to his already illustrious career.