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Former Knicks Champion Gets Major Career News After NBA Exit

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 27: Jeremy Sochan #20 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum on February 27, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jeremy Sochan celebrated an NBA championship with the New York Knicks just four months ago. Now, the former lottery pick is taking an unexpected route to keep his NBA career alive.

The Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks‘ G League affiliate, selected Sochan with the No. 1 overall pick in Saturday’s 2026 NBA G League draft.

The NBA G League announced the selection on Saturday, giving the 23-year-old forward an opportunity to rebuild his career after the Knicks declined to bring him back and the Portland Trail Blazers waived him before the regular season.

It’s a remarkable turn for a player selected ninth overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2022 NBA draft.

Jeremy Sochan Goes From Knicks Champion to G League’s No. 1 Pick

New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony
GettyJeremy Sochan of the New York Knicks looks on during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years.

Sochan’s brief stint with New York ended with a championship ring but little opportunity to establish himself in the rotation.

The 6-foot-8 forward joined the Knicks after spending the first three-plus seasons of his NBA career in San Antonio.

He appeared in 16 regular-season games for New York last season, averaging 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in just 6.9 minutes.

His role remained limited during the Knicks’ championship run.

Sochan appeared in eight playoff games, averaging 2.5 points and 0.6 rebounds in 3.3 minutes.

He played only eight seconds in New York’s championship-clinching victory over San Antonio in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Despite earning his first championship ring, Sochan never became a significant part of the Knicks’ plans.

New York moved forward without re-signing him this offseason.

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan Before NBA Season

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Jeremy Sochan of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 16, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Sochan appeared to have found another opportunity when he agreed to a one-year contract with Portland in August.

However, his stay with the Trail Blazers proved short-lived.

Portland waived him Oct. 17, days before the regular season began.

The decision came despite some encouraging preseason performances.

Sochan recorded eight points, eight rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes against the London Lions on Oct. 12.

He also scored 10 points in nine minutes against Golden State earlier in the preseason.

Still, those performances weren’t enough to secure a roster spot.

For a player who averaged double figures in each of his first three NBA seasons, the sudden lack of opportunities illustrates how quickly circumstances can change.

Can Jeremy Sochan Return to the NBA Through Texas Legends?

The Legends now offer Sochan something he rarely received during his final months with the Knicks: an opportunity to play meaningful minutes.

Over 228 NBA appearances, Sochan has averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

His best season came in 2023-24, when he averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for San Antonio.

Sochan’s defensive versatility, rebounding and ability to handle the ball remain useful skills.

However, his outside shooting has limited his offensive effectiveness.

He owns a career 28.5% shooting mark from the 3-point range, making improved perimeter scoring an important part of his development.

The Legends, who open their season Nov. 6, could provide the consistent playing time he needs to address those weaknesses.

Being selected first overall in the G League draft doesn’t guarantee an NBA contract or a promotion to Dallas.

But for Sochan, it represents another chance to show teams he still belongs in the league.

Four months after winning a championship with the Knicks, his next challenge is proving he can return to the NBA at all.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Former Knicks Champion Gets Major Career News After NBA Exit

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