Knicks Get Familiar Center Option After Raptors’ Surprise Roster Move

The New York Knicks have spent training camp searching for another dependable center. Now, a familiar face has unexpectedly become available.

The Toronto Raptors waived Trey Jemison III on Wednesday, putting the former Knicks two-way center back on the market as New York approaches a difficult decision about its final roster spot.

The timing is intriguing.

James Wiseman delivered his strongest preseason performance Tuesday against Toronto, strengthening his case for a place on the defending champions’ roster. But Jemison’s release gives the Knicks another option, albeit one who would require a corresponding roster move.

There is no indication New York has expressed interest in a reunion.

Former NYK Center Trey Jemison III Available Again

Jemison spent the 2025-26 season with the Knicks on a two-way contract, appearing in 13 NBA games while playing a much larger role with their G League affiliate in Westchester.

The 6-foot-10 center averaged 8.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 31 G League appearances, including 30 starts.

Toronto signed Jemison to a two-way deal in August, but his stint lasted barely two months.

He appeared in one preseason game, collecting six rebounds and one assist in eight minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jemison was held out of Tuesday’s game against New York with an undisclosed injury. Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy subsequently reported that he had suffered a hand injury.

His availability gives the Knicks a familiar alternative in a competition that has become increasingly interesting.

Wiseman, the former No. 2 overall pick, produced 18 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes during New York’s 148-98 preseason loss to Toronto.

He shot 7-for-8 from the field, grabbed four offensive rebounds and started ahead of fellow roster hopefuls Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley.

For a player whose career has been derailed by injuries, it was an encouraging showing.

The question is whether it was enough to secure his place.

Knicks Face Tough Roster Decision Under James Dolan’s Spending Limit

The Knicks’ financial situation complicates any potential reunion with Jemison.

New York entered training camp with 13 guaranteed standard contracts and enough room beneath the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron to add only one veteran-minimum player.

Owner James Dolan has expressed a preference for remaining below that threshold, meaning the Knicks would need to shed salary through a trade to accommodate additional standard-contract signings.

Wiseman, Eubanks and Bradley are competing for the backup center opening, while Bruce Brown and Ochai Agbaji are also pursuing roster spots.

Coach Mike Brown has emphasized the importance of adding another big man, making the center competition particularly significant.

The Knicks also have all three two-way roster spots occupied.

Rookie forward Tyler Nickel, returning wing Kevin McCullar Jr. and guard Jaden Akins currently hold those contracts.

Bringing Jemison back on a two-way deal would require New York to waive or otherwise move one of those players.

A standard contract would put him in direct competition with Wiseman and the other veterans, assuming the Knicks maintain their current spending restrictions.

Jemison’s familiarity with the organization could work in his favor, although his injury raises questions about his immediate readiness.

For now, Wiseman appears to have strengthened his position with Tuesday’s double-double.

But with the regular season approaching, Jemison’s unexpected availability gives New York another decision to consider before finalizing its roster.