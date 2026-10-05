The New York Knicks watched the Philadelphia 76ers have a blockbuster summer as they celebrated their 2026 championship win.

Since the Knicks know they are the team to beat, they have to watch every Eastern Conference contender closely.

After seeing the Sixers go through such a makeover by adding Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, they have a different identity than before.

But at the end of the day, the former New York Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony believes that the new additions are simply the complementary pieces. The team still runs through the same duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Ex-Knicks Star Carmelo Anthony Drops Bold 76ers Take

On a recent episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn, Anthony reviewed the Sixers going into the preseason.

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LeBron James is a focal point based on his name alone, but Anthony claims that the Sixers probably won’t have him higher than the fourth option.

The top trio will be Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey, with the two-time All-Star guard being the focal point, according to Anthony.

“Nick Nurse don’t got to figure out too much over there now because it’s already set,” Anthony said. “Maxey is the guy. We don’t got to question that. … It’s Maxey’s team. Maxey is the guy who, year in and year out, has proven himself.”

Tyrese Maxey’s NBA Career

Out of the starting five, Maxey has the least-decorated resume outside of the sophomore guard, VJ Edgecombe.

But that’s just due to his arrival being much later.

The 25-year-old has been in the NBA since 2020 and became a full-time starter in year two. Since then, Maxey earned a Most Improved Player nod, All-NBA, and two All-Star appearances.

During the 2025-2026 season, Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 36.7% from deep.

At this stage of his career, Maxey is a star. He might not have another career year, but he’ll be effective in different ways and maintain his status as a key player on the team. If all goes as Anthony expects, Maxey will be at the top of the Knicks’ scouting list when they play the Sixers numerous times in 2026-2027.