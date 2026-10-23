Knicks Break Silence on Championship Ring Controversy, Admit ‘Unfortunate Mistake’

The New York Knicks spent more than five decades waiting to celebrate another NBA championship. Three days after raising their banner at Madison Square Garden, the organization found itself explaining why some employees were led to believe they would receive rings that never existed.

The Knicks acknowledged Friday that a championship ring offer sent to employees was actually a cybersecurity test, admitting that using the jewelry as bait was an “unfortunate mistake.”

The explanation came after The Athletic’s Joe Vardon reported Thursday that MSG employees received misleading emails promising complimentary championship rings. The report also revealed that several assistant coaches were handed empty boxes during Tuesday’s ring ceremony.

In a statement shared by Newsday’s Steve Popper, an MSG spokesperson explained why the company conducted the exercise.

Knicks Admit Mistake in Championship Ring Phishing Test

According to the spokesperson, MSG had previously fallen victim to a cybersecurity breach involving stolen employee credentials.

“MSG was recently hacked and extorted using an employee login and password obtained through a similar phishing attack,” the spokesperson said.

The company subsequently conducted a simulated phishing attack to educate employees about potential security threats.

However, its choice of subject matter sparked criticism.

“Using the rings as a lure to gain employees’ attention was an unfortunate mistake,” the spokesperson acknowledged.

The controversy began with a September email congratulating employees on receiving championship jewelry.

The message offered two designs, Championship Gold and Garden Classic, and invited recipients to reserve their preferred ring.

Instead, employees who clicked the link were directed to mandatory cybersecurity training, according to The Athletic.

For employees celebrating the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973, the exercise transformed what appeared to be a meaningful gesture into an unwelcome surprise.

Knicks Reveal $3.7 Million Championship Ring Plan

MSG also pushed back against the impression that employees were being excluded from the championship celebration.

“The company is gifting more than 275 championship rings and jewelry to players, coaches, employees and other members of the Knicks family, worth more than $3.7 million,” the spokesperson said.

The statement emphasized that the jewelry recognizes contributions to the organization’s championship season.

However, MSG did not specify how many employees would receive rings or when the remaining jewelry would be distributed.

The Athletic previously reported that many longtime Garden employees, including some working in basketball business operations, were not expected to receive championship rings.

Those concerns extended to the coaching staff.

According to Vardon, Knicks assistant coaches received boxes without rings during Tuesday’s ceremony against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Several coaches had reportedly been informed earlier that day that their rings were not ready.

Team sources described reactions ranging from annoyance to genuine anger.

The assistants are expected to receive their championship rings later.

Championship Celebration Takes Unexpected Turn

The controversy has overshadowed a milestone that should have belonged entirely to the franchise’s historic championship run.

Tuesday’s ceremony marked the culmination of New York’s 53-year title drought, which ended when the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Players received their championship rings before the season opener, while the organization unveiled its newest banner at Madison Square Garden.

Yet the festivities soon gave way to questions about how MSG handled recognition for the people who helped make the championship possible.

The Knicks have now acknowledged a mistake in their cybersecurity exercise and outlined the scale of their jewelry distribution.

Whether that explanation satisfies disappointed employees remains unclear.

For an organization celebrating its biggest achievement in generations, the controversy has become an unexpected distraction from a championship meant to bring the entire Knicks family together.