New York Knicks Owner Blamed for ‘Cruel’ Fake Scam Involving Championship Rings

Four months ago, the New York Knicks defeated the Spurs to claim their first NBA title in 53 years, breaking one of the longest droughts in North American professional sports. On Tuesday, the NBA opened the 2026-2027 season, and the Knicks hosted the new-look 76ers at Madison Square Garden for the season’s tipoff — and the championship celebration.

Though LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey got the road victory, it was still a night to be remembered in New York. The championship banner was raised, the players received their incredible rings, and the Knicks celebrated with their fans in the most storied basketball arena in the world.

For Knicks coaches and staffers, however, all was not so cheery. Several days after the Knicks’ championship ceremony, a report from The Athletic has emerged detailing the sad (and perhaps even cruel) way Knicks ownership treated their employees.

New York Knicks Staffers Hit With ‘Cruel’ Fake Phishing Scam

Per Joe Vardon of The Athletic, The Knicks tested employees’ cybersecurity knowledge in an arguably cruel fashion. In late September, many longtime Knicks employees received the following email:

“Congratulations, your Employee Championship Ring is here.

“(Employee name), this one is on the house. MSG is issuing a complimentary employee championship ring. The same jeweler, the same craftsmanship, personalized with your name. No cost to you.

“There are two designs to choose from: Championship Gold and Garden Classic. Reserve the one you want below.”

Except it wasn’t real. The Knicks sent out this fake phishing scam designed to catch unwary employees. Those who were fooled by it were forced to attend a cybersecurity training class.

IT and cybersecurity departments regularly test employees with similar fake scams — this is not unusual. However, most employees of NBA teams receive simplified versions of the championship rings. Knicks employees will not receive theirs, and Knicks owner James Dolan is catching heat for the entire ordeal.

Additionally, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was iced out of his usual role in the banner and ring ceremonies, as the NBA is currently at odds with Dolan’s actions and policies in several areas.

Per The Athletic, n MSG Sports spokesperson said, “We are not disclosing anything about the rings,” in a statement to the outlet on Thursday evening.

Knicks Coaches Still Waiting on Their Rings

Unlike the staffers, Knicks coaches will get championship rings like the players. But they haven’t gotten them yet. During the ring ceremony on Tuesday, New York’s assistant coaches were given empty ring boxes, apparently because they haven’t yet been sized for the rings. It’s unclear if Knicks HC Mike Brown actually received his ring during the ceremony.

According to The Athletic’s report, coaches’ reactions ranged from “genuine anger” to mere “annoyance,” but it’s clear none of them were happy with the situation. Still, it beats getting tricked into thinking they’ll be getting rings at all.