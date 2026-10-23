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Knicks Created Karl-Anthony Towns Problem

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrates after making a three point basket during the fourth quarter of the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks didn’t have to play hardball with Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks just won an NBA title. KAT was a huge part of it. He’s one of their best players. He’s maybe the best shooting big man in the history of basketball.

But this offseason, the Knicks didn’t agree to a contract extension with Towns.

In fact, they put out a statement to the public saying that they were stopping negotiations as the season got underway.

It’s the kind of situation that will now officially lurk just beneath the surface. It may not rise up if the waters are calm. But if things get choppy, there could be trouble ahead.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Contract Decision

This is what ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote about Towns on Friday:

“Karl-Anthony Towns said on the record that he wanted to extend his contract and was willing to accept less than a max deal. The New York Knicks drew a line in the sand, put out a statement ending negotiations and went into the season with Towns unsettled and unhappy. He holds a $61 million player option for 2027-28 but can decline it and become an unrestricted free agent next summer.”

In this era of rising salaries and big superstar team-ups, it’d be a surprise if Towns didn’t opt-out after this season, unless the Knicks give him an extension first.

Windhorst wrote about multiple contracts this offseason in which teams didn’t give in, also noting the Wizards with Anthony Davis and the Pistons with Jalen Duren. Teams didn’t just hand out max contracts willy-nilly.

Interestingly, Towns was open with going with less than the max, as Windhorst notes. The Knicks didn’t pay him even with that in the mind.

Towns is “unsettled and unhappy,” per Windhorst, and winning can only fix that so much.

A Dangerous Possibility

If things go south in New York, and this follow-up season to the championship is rougher than hoped, Towns could become a trade candidate.

It’s hard to trade a salary of his level in the NBA, but the Knicks would have to consider it if they have a rough first half to the season.

On the flip side, if they play well again, they start to run a higher risk of losing Towns for nothing if he opts out. The Knicks wouldn’t trade KAT if they’re near the top of the Eastern Conference, but after cutting off the negotiations, the Knicks might also not be the favorite to retain Towns after the season.

Only time will tell if the Knicks made the right call to not give KAT an expensive, long-term deal. But it has the chance to backfire, for sure.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Knicks Created Karl-Anthony Towns Problem

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