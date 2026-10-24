Knicks Fan’s Embarrassing Mix-Up Sparks Explicit Response From Celtics’ Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks no longer have Mitchell Robinson patrolling the paint, but apparently one fan missed that development. At least, that was Robinson’s interpretation of an encounter he described on his Instagram story after facing his former team. The Boston Celtics center found the exchange amusing enough to share, complete with an explicit response.

According to Robinson, a fan approached him with a comment about losing that night. Robinson believed the person was speaking as though he still played for New York. Considering Boston had just beaten the Knicks, he was understandably confused by the complaint.

What followed was less a serious confrontation than Robinson laughing at what he viewed as an obvious mistake. His delivery made clear that he was enjoying the moment. For Knicks fans adjusting to seeing him in Celtics colors, the story offered another reminder that his basketball address has changed.

Knicks Fan’s Apparent Mistake Gets Mitchell Robinson’s Attention

Robinson recounted the interaction while joking about the fan’s apparent misunderstanding. His explanation centered on the assumption that the supporter had not realized he now represented Boston. He did not provide the fan’s perspective or additional context about what the person intended.

“A fan said that we lost tonight. I think he think I still play for the Knicks. I’m like, ‘You dumb motherf***er,’” Robinson said on his Instagram story. “He’s a fake fan, bro.”

The line was blunt, but Robinson was laughing as he told the story. He continued joking about the person’s intelligence rather than presenting the encounter as something that genuinely bothered him. The apparent confusion had become material for his own postgame entertainment.

There is an important distinction between Robinson’s interpretation and knowing exactly what the fan meant. The available account comes from the player himself. Still, his reaction makes sense if he believed someone was holding him responsible for a Knicks defeat while he was wearing the winning team’s uniform.

Knicks Lose to Celtics as Robinson Enjoys His New Situation

Boston defeated New York 107-103 on Friday, giving Robinson a victory in his first matchup against his former team since leaving for the Celtics. He finished with four points and four rebounds in more than 22 minutes. That outcome explains why being told “we lost” struck him as particularly funny. celticsblog.com

“I’m out here in Boston just having the time of my life,” Robinson said.

That statement supplied the punchline to his account. While the fan apparently associated him with New York’s disappointment, Robinson was describing himself as perfectly happy with his current circumstances. He had little reason to share in the frustration after Boston secured the win.

For Knicks fans, the exchange is entertaining without needing to become a declaration of hostility toward the entire fan base. Robinson was mocking one interaction as he understood it. Nothing in these comments establishes that his joke was aimed at everyone who supported him in New York.

The basketball result matters more than the Instagram commentary, particularly this early in the season. Nevertheless, Robinson’s personality gave an already interesting reunion an amusing postgame chapter. The Knicks had a close loss to process, while their former center had a win and a story to tell.

Whether the fan misunderstood or simply expressed himself poorly remains unclear. Robinson, however, certainly believed the joke was on someone else.