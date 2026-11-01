Knicks Get Major Boost Ahead of Rivalry Game vs. Nets

The New York Knicks could be getting an important piece of their backcourt back just as they prepare to renew their rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets.

Jose Alvarado was a full participant in Sunday’s practice, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic, an encouraging development for a Knicks team that has been without its backup point guard for four consecutive games.

Alvarado has been sidelined by a left ankle sprain since New York’s Oct. 23 loss to the Boston Celtics.

His return to practice suggests he is moving closer to playing again, although his availability for Monday’s game against Brooklyn has not been confirmed.

The Knicks host the Nets at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Jose Alvarado Takes Major Step Toward Knicks Return

The update from Katz comes after Alvarado missed games against the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.

His last appearance came Oct. 23 in Boston, when he finished with two points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 11 minutes.

Alvarado was more productive in the season opener against Philadelphia, recording eight points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 16 minutes.

Through two appearances, he is averaging 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Those numbers hardly capture his value to New York.

The 6-foot guard brings defensive pressure, energy and an ability to disrupt opposing ballhandlers that the Knicks have missed during his absence.

His return would give coach Mike Brown another experienced option behind Jalen Brunson.

Knicks Could Regain Defensive Spark Against Nets

New York has relied more heavily on Tyler Kolek while Alvarado has been sidelined.

Kolek delivered nine assists without a turnover in 15 minutes against Orlando on Oct. 25.

He followed that performance with two points, three assists and two steals in 11 minutes during New York’s 111-97 victory over Detroit.

However, Alvarado offers a different dimension.

His aggressive on-ball defense and ability to pressure opponents in the backcourt can change the tempo of a game without requiring many offensive touches.

That could prove valuable against Brooklyn, particularly as New York searches for greater consistency.

The defending NBA champions have endured a difficult opening stretch.

New York lost its first three games before recording consecutive victories over Detroit and Chicago.

The Knicks couldn’t sustain that momentum Friday, falling 98-93 to Philadelphia in their NBA Cup opener.

They enter Monday’s matchup with a 2-4 record.

Despite their slow start, the Knicks remain among the contenders to win the 2027 NBA championship. FanDuel lists New York at +950 to repeat, while DraftKings has the defending champions at +1000 as of Sunday.

Those futures markets underscore the expectations surrounding Brunson and his teammates. Fans weighing New York’s chances of another title can consult a betting guide when comparing championship odds across sportsbooks.

Awaiting Final Decision on Jose Alvarado

Alvarado’s return would give Brown more flexibility with his second unit.

Jordan Clarkson, Miles McBride and Kolek have all been options in the backcourt, but Alvarado’s defensive intensity provides a different look.

Still, participating fully in practice is only one step toward game clearance.

The Knicks must determine how his ankle responds before making a final decision about Monday’s availability.

For a team trying to regain its rhythm after an uneven start, having Alvarado back would be welcome news.

And with the crosstown rival Nets visiting Madison Square Garden, his trademark defensive pressure could provide the spark New York has been missing.