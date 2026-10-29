Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Leave Bulls Rookie Gushing

The New York Knicks secured their second win of the season with a 133-127 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, October 28.

For the Bulls’ rookie, Caleb Wilson, this was his first time facing off against the Knicks and their championship-winning talent. Naturally, the impressive young forward was asked for his thoughts on New York’s talent after the game.

“Jalen Brunson cold,” Wilson admitted. “Then KAT is just––he’s huge, he’s huge, he just makes the right decision, can shoot, trail threes, just plays the basketball really well. Honestly, they’re just a good team. OG’s really good too, really physical, hard to go against, hard to score against, they just have a really well-rounded team.”

Wilson continued praising New York’s roster before looking ahead to when the two teams will face off again.

“Even Jordan Clarkson came the bench and finished it. He played really well. We get to play them again next week at their place. We’ll learn from this and hopefully we can go out there and get a win.”

New York’s latest win came on the back of a strong shooting night. Mike Brown’s team hit 45.8% of their 48 three-point attempts, with six players shooting better than 50% from deep on the night.

Jalen Brunson Gives Knicks Confidence

Jalen Brunson had a stellar outing for the Knicks on Tuesday. He ended the game with 38 points, 7 assists, one rebound, and two steals, shooting 13-of-25 from the field, including 6-of-10 from deep.

Speaking to the media after the game, Jordan Clarkson heaped praise on Brunson, noting that the entire Knicks roster has built confidence and can trust their star guard to turn up in the clutch.

“We have a lot of confidence,” Clarkson said. “What we’ve built as a team, Jalen (Brunson) at the end of games, knowing that he’s going to make shots. Then, everybody else doing the small things. We’re just competing to win.”

New York got off to a slow start this season, losing its first three games. However, it would appear the tide is starting to turn, with the franchise now one win away from getting back to .500.

Knicks Have 76ers Next

Next up for Mike Brown’s team is a trip to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, October 30. The game will represent the Knicks’ first matchup of this year’s NBA Cup, with both teams residing in Group B.

New York and Philadelphia are joined by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Indiana Pacers in the group. As such, New York faces some tough matchups if it wants to qualify for the knockout stages.

Of course, the Knicks will likely have their attention on attempting to defend their NBA Championship, rather than pushing for an NBA Cup win later this season. If they could do both, though, then this would be another memorable season for Knicks fans around the world.