Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Stacey King: ‘We Miss Him’

The New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson took a moment to remember Stacey King, offering a personal tribute that reached back to his high school basketball days. His comments focused on the support King provided before Brunson became an NBA star. The connection made King’s absence particularly meaningful.

Brunson explained that he knew King while attending Stevenson High School in Illinois. King supported the team, and his children attended the school. For Brunson, remembering him meant recognizing someone who had been present during an important period of his life.

“I just want to say RIP to Stacey King, who we lost recently,” Brunson said. “He’s a person I knew when I was in high school out here. He supported our team a lot. His kids went to Stevenson.”

Jalen Brunson Remembers Stacey King’s Support

Those details gave Brunson’s tribute a personal foundation. He was not simply acknowledging a familiar basketball name or repeating praise for someone associated with the sport. He was remembering a relationship from his own experience.

For fans who know Brunson primarily through his Knicks career, the comments offered a glimpse into an earlier chapter. High school basketball creates connections that can remain significant long after players leave their communities. Brunson’s recollection showed that King’s support stayed with him.

There is something meaningful about that recognition. Professional athletes encounter countless people as their careers develop, but certain relationships remain tied to where their journeys began. Brunson identified King as someone whose presence mattered before the national attention arrived.

His tribute then shifted from remembering that support to acknowledging the loss. The wording was straightforward and personal. Brunson expressed sadness about not seeing King and extended condolences to those closest to him.

Knicks Star Offers Condolences to Stacey King’s Family

“Just to not see him here today is a little sad,” Brunson said. “I just want to say our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and we miss him.”

That closing kept the focus on King’s family. Brunson did not need an elaborate speech to communicate his appreciation. Recalling the high school connection explained why the moment carried weight.

For Knicks and Bulls fans alike, the tribute showed how basketball relationships extend beyond professional affiliations. Brunson’s memories belonged to a school community and the people who supported it. Those experiences remained important enough for him to acknowledge publicly.

His final words captured the sentiment. King’s support had not been forgotten. Neither had the person behind it.