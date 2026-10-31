Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Calls for Quick Fix to Costly Mistakes

The New York Knicks have a problem that Jalen Brunson believes starts with their own decisions. Following Friday night’s 98-93 NBA Cup loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the guard addressed the turnovers making life harder for New York. His explanation pointed to both careless execution and hesitation with the basketball.

“Just a little careless. Sometimes it can be us being hesitant as well. Just a little late to our decision making. Obviously we’ve got to clean it up,” Brunson said, via @sny_knicks”

That assessment gives Knicks fans something specific to watch beyond the turnover total. A possession can start going wrong before somebody throws an inaccurate pass or loses control of a dribble. Waiting too long to make the right play can close an opening that was available a moment earlier.

Jalen Brunson Identifies Knicks’ Decision-Making Problem

Brunson’s comments suggest that simply asking New York to be more careful would address only part of the issue. If players become overly cautious, the hesitation he described could continue. The challenge is finding the balance between protecting the basketball and making confident decisions.

That distinction matters against a defense that can take advantage of an extra second. A passing lane disappears, a defender recovers or a teammate’s cut becomes harder to reward. Suddenly, what could have been a straightforward possession requires a more difficult solution.

For the Knicks, those possessions deserve attention because they represent opportunities to improve without changing the roster. Earlier recognition and cleaner execution can help an offense get more from the players already on the floor. Brunson’s answer placed the emphasis on correcting that process.

Knicks Cannot Keep Making Possessions Harder

New York had a chance to beat Philadelphia despite its uneven performance. Brunson scored 24 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Knicks briefly moved ahead late before Philadelphia answered and secured the victory.

That close finish makes the smaller mistakes worth examining. In a five-point game, giving away possessions can leave a team regretting opportunities that seemed ordinary in the moment. New York cannot assume another late scoring burst will always erase those problems.

Still, Brunson did not describe an issue that sounds impossible to correct. His comments centered on awareness, timing and execution, all areas the Knicks can address through preparation and repetition. The next step is turning that understanding into more dependable possessions.

Fans do not need another promise that everything will eventually click. They need to see the ball move when an opening appears and decisions come before the defense dictates them. Brunson identified the problem, and New York now needs its play to reflect that same clarity when the next game brings another test.