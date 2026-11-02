Knicks’ Mike Brown Reveals Jose Alvarado Decision Before Nets Tip-Off

The New York Knicks have spent much of the opening two weeks searching for consistency. On Monday night, they will welcome back a player whose calling card is disrupting opposing teams.

Knicks coach Mike Brown confirmed before tipoff that Jose Alvarado will play against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden, ending the veteran guard’s four-game absence because of a sprained left ankle.

The announcement came after Alvarado participated in Sunday’s practice and was initially listed as questionable for Monday’s game.

It also gives Brown an intriguing decision about his suddenly crowded backcourt rotation.

Mike Brown Confirms Jose Alvarado’s Knicks Return

Brown announced Monday that Alvarado would be available against Brooklyn.

Alvarado last played Oct. 23 against the Boston Celtics, when he recorded two points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 11 minutes.

The ankle injury subsequently kept him out against Orlando, Detroit, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Before the injury, Alvarado appeared in New York’s first two games, averaging 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Those modest numbers offer only a partial picture of his value.

Known for his relentless ball pressure and ability to create turnovers, Alvarado gives the Knicks a different defensive presence behind Jalen Brunson.

His return comes at an important time for New York.

The defending NBA champions have stumbled to a 2-4 start, including Friday’s 98-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jose Alvarado’s Return Creates Tyler Kolek Dilemma

Alvarado’s absence opened the door for Tyler Kolek, who has made a compelling case for a regular rotation role.

After sitting out the Knicks’ first two games, Kolek played 57 minutes across the next four contests.

He recorded 25 assists against just two turnovers during that stretch, an impressive display of decision-making for a young guard trying to establish himself.

The former Marquette standout brings a different skill set than Alvarado.

While Kolek excels at organizing the offense and finding open teammates, Alvarado thrives by pressuring ballhandlers and disrupting opponents’ rhythm.

Brown addressed that potential dilemma Sunday, acknowledging that Kolek had earned playing time while Alvarado was sidelined.

“Tyler is definitely going to keep playing while Jose is out,” Brown said, according to the New York Post.

With Alvarado now available, the Knicks must decide how to balance the two guards’ minutes.

Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride also factor into the backcourt rotation, leaving Brown with several options.

Knicks Seek Much-Needed Spark Against Brooklyn

Monday’s matchup offers New York an opportunity to regain momentum against a Brooklyn team that entered the night with a 1-5 record.

The Nets are playing their second game in as many nights after defeating Indiana on Sunday.

New York, meanwhile, has struggled to establish the defensive identity that helped fuel its championship run last season.

Alvarado’s return could help address that problem.

His aggressive defense, experience and willingness to challenge opposing guards provide Brown with another option when the Knicks need stops.

Just how many minutes Alvarado receives remains to be seen.

But for a team looking to reverse its early struggles, getting one of its most disruptive defenders back is a welcome development.