Knicks Suffer Injury Blow to Key Starter Before Bulls Game

The New York Knicks will be without one of their most versatile starters as they look to build momentum following a difficult opening stretch.

Josh Hart has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden because of right ankle soreness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Hart was initially listed as questionable Tuesday before being downgraded to out, ending his streak of seven consecutive appearances to open the season.

His absence comes as the Knicks attempt to climb back to .500 after winning three of their last four games following a 0-3 start.

Josh Hart Ruled Out After Knicks’ Win Over Nets

Hart played 27 minutes in Monday’s 103-90 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, finishing with eight points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

He fouled out with 1:26 remaining in the fourth quarter before heading to the locker room.

The Knicks subsequently listed him on their injury report with right ankle soreness.

Hart has averaged 8.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals through seven games, providing his customary all-around contributions.

While those numbers hardly capture his full impact, his absence creates a significant hole in New York’s rotation.

Hart’s rebounding allows the Knicks to play smaller lineups without sacrificing much on the glass. His ability to push the ball after defensive rebounds also helps generate easier scoring opportunities.

Those contributions have become particularly valuable for a team still trying to establish a consistent offensive rhythm under Mike Brown.

New York enters Wednesday averaging just 106.4 points, ranking 27th in the NBA.

Landry Shamet Could Replace Josh Hart in Starting Lineup

Getty Landry Shamet of the New York Knicks looks on during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2026 in New York City.

With Hart unavailable, Brown could turn to Landry Shamet or Miles McBride to fill the opening in the starting lineup.

Shamet has a strong case after delivering his best performance of the young season against Brooklyn.

The veteran guard scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, connecting on four 3-pointers while providing a much-needed offensive spark.

His shooting could help create additional space for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

McBride offers a different option, bringing defensive intensity and the ability to pressure opposing ballhandlers.

However, neither guard can fully replicate Hart’s rebounding and physicality.

That could place additional responsibility on OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Towns to control the boards against Chicago.

Knicks Face Bulls Again After Wild First Meeting

Wednesday marks the second meeting between the Knicks and Bulls in eight days.

New York escaped Chicago with a 133-127 victory on Oct. 28 behind Brunson’s 38 points and seven assists.

Anunoby added 23 points, while Towns contributed 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The Knicks will face a struggling Bulls team that has dropped to 1-6 after Monday’s 126-107 loss to Philadelphia.

Chicago has allowed a league-worst 128.9 points per game, presenting an opportunity for New York to find its offensive footing.

The Knicks improved to 3-4 after limiting Brooklyn to just 11 fourth-quarter points Monday.

Hart’s absence will test their depth, particularly against a Chicago team that pushed them throughout their previous meeting.

For Brown, the challenge is finding enough rebounding, defense and ball movement without one of his most dependable all-around players.

The Knicks and Bulls tip off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.