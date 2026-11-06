Knicks Get Concerning Injury News on Key Starter Ahead of Cavaliers Showdown

The New York Knicks will be without Josh Hart for another game, extending an injury absence that began earlier this week.

Hart has been ruled out of Saturday’s road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of right ankle soreness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Friday afternoon.

It will mark the second consecutive game the veteran guard has missed after sitting out Wednesday’s 135-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks have won four of their last five games following a disappointing 0-3 start. However, Hart’s continued absence leaves coach Mike Brown facing another lineup decision as New York attempts to build on its recent momentum.

Knicks Rule Josh Hart Out for Second Straight Game

Hart’s ankle trouble surfaced following Monday’s 103-90 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

The 31-year-old contributed eight points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 27 minutes before fouling out.

He was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup against Chicago before being ruled out.

Despite having two days between games, Hart has not recovered sufficiently to return against Cleveland.

The Knicks have yet to announce a timetable for his return.

Hart played in New York’s first seven games this season, averaging 8.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 31.7 minutes.

His value extends beyond those numbers.

Hart provides rebounding from the guard position, defensive versatility and an ability to push the pace after securing defensive boards.

Those contributions have made him an important part of New York’s championship-winning core.

Landry Shamet Could Start Again Against Cavaliers

Brown turned to Landry Shamet when Hart missed Wednesday’s game against Chicago.

The veteran sharpshooter started alongside Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Shamet finished with seven points, two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.

More importantly, New York had little trouble adjusting without Hart.

Brunson scored 33 points, including 22 in the opening quarter, as the Knicks overwhelmed the Bulls.

New York erupted for 84 first-half points, matching a franchise record, and eventually built a 44-point lead.

Towns added 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Anunoby contributed 18 points.

The Knicks also received 53 points from their reserves.

Jordan Clarkson and Dalton Knecht scored 10 points apiece, with Knecht making his Knicks debut.

Shamet could receive another starting opportunity against Cleveland, although Brown has not officially announced his lineup.

Knicks Face Tough Cleveland Test Without Hart

Saturday’s matchup presents a different challenge.

Cleveland features a talented backcourt led by Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, testing New York’s perimeter defense and ability to control the tempo.

Hart’s absence removes one of the Knicks’ most dependable rebounders and versatile defenders.

Still, New York has demonstrated that its depth can help compensate for missing starters.

The Knicks enter Saturday with a 4-4 record, having steadied themselves after their winless start.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has struggled with consistency and enters the matchup following consecutive losses to Oklahoma City. They will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back schedule after hosting LeBron James and the surging Philadelphia 76ers Friday night.

With Brunson, Towns and Anunoby providing the offensive foundation, Brown will look to keep his team moving forward without Hart.

For now, New York’s immediate concern is getting its starting guard healthy without disrupting a rotation that has recently found its rhythm.