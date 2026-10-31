Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Team’s Energy

The New York Knicks found enough energy to make things interesting against the Philadelphia 76ers, but Karl-Anthony Towns knows that is only part of the story. By the time New York established the urgency it needed, the margin for error had disappeared. His postgame assessment explained why a competitive finish did not make the earlier problems any easier to overlook.

“Today we played like a team that was on the end of a road trip,” Towns said. “We gotta find that gear. We gotta find that energy.”

That is a direct assessment from one of the Knicks’ most important players. Towns recognized the difference between how New York started and how it eventually competed. For fans expecting more, that gap deserves attention.

Karl-Anthony Towns Explains Knicks’ ‘Quicksand’ Problem

“I thought we did a great job in that fourth quarter of finding that gear, like you said, just kind of getting out of the quicksand,” Towns said. “To do that puts us in a position where you gotta make some magic happen, and we just didn’t have enough magic tonight.”

The quicksand comparison captures the frustration. New York showed it could raise its level, but doing so late left the team needing nearly everything to break its way. A fourth-quarter push can create an opportunity without undoing the possessions that made such a push necessary.

That distinction matters when evaluating this performance. The Knicks deserve credit for putting themselves back in contention. However, praising the response should not prevent an honest discussion about why they needed one.

Knicks Need Urgency Before the Fourth Quarter

Philadelphia ultimately won 98-93, despite 22 points and 12 rebounds from Towns. Jalen Brunson added 24 points, and New York briefly grabbed a late lead before the Sixers answered. The opportunity was there, which makes the result difficult to accept.

For New York, the useful question is how to establish that fourth-quarter intensity earlier. Better urgency can show up through sharper cuts, quicker defensive reactions and more commitment to finishing possessions. Those details give a team a chance to control the game instead of constantly chasing it.

Towns’ comments should resonate because they acknowledged both the encouraging response and the underlying concern. New York found another gear, but the timing left too much work unfinished. The Knicks need that energy to become their starting point, giving their talent more room to decide games before desperation enters the picture.