Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Blunt Contract Verdict From NBA Exec

When the New York Knicks paused contract negotiations with Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart, they likely did so to avoid distractions during the season.

However, Towns’ future with the franchise will remain a major talking point throughout the season, as the team won’t resolve his situation until the current campaign ends.

As such, debates will likely rage on regarding what New York should offer him in a contract extension, and how much Towns should be willing to leave on the table.

According to one anonymous NBA executive, who spoke with SNY’s Ian Begley, New York shouldn’t offer up more than 60% of the maximum Towns is eligible to receive.

“One person from a team, a decision-maker, said, ‘If that’s your third-best player, you can’t pay him a max.’ That’s not what Towns is even looking for – he explained that,” Ian Begley relayed. “But this exec was saying you have to give him 50-60% of a max, because if you do more than that in this second apron climate, you’re going to really handcuff yourself.”

Towns played an instrumental role in the Knicks’ charge to a championship last season. However, if the two sides fail to reach an agreement, he could soon find himself playing alongside a new group of teammates.

Knicks’ Offer To Towns Has To Be Fair

According to another anonymous executive who spoke with Begley, the Knicks will likely have to beat the four-year $200 million deal Jalen Duren recently signed with the Detroit Pistons.

“I was talking to another executive, and he said, ‘Look, their offer – around $200M for four years – that offer is what Jalen Duren is getting.’ He pointed out that you cannot ask him to take what Jalen Duren is making,” Begley added. “It just doesn’t make sense. Two sides to the coin.”

Towns is a much more accomplished player than Duren. Furthermore, he’s a significantly more talented offensive threat and has championship experience. Still, with the Knicks’ cap situation and Jalen Brunson becoming extension-eligible next season, New York has some very difficult decisions to make.

Towns Reportedly Turned Down $200 Million Offer

According to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, Towns turned down a $200 million extension offer from the Knicks this summer.

“As The Post reported, the Knicks offered Towns a deal worth four years and about $200 million, which is $77 million less than his max,” Bondy reported. “It would also be a pay cut from his current salary of $57 million.”

Last season, Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3 assists per night. He shot 36.8% from deep and 55.7% from the two-point range. The Knicks would struggle to replace his offensive upside if they opt to trade him or let him walk.

Right now, there doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut pathway for Towns and the Knicks to find some middle ground. Hopefully, as the season progresses, both sides can figure out a way to work out a deal that makes sense for everybody involved.