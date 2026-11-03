Knicks Make Official Decision To Part With $5.4 Million NBA Champion

The New York Knicks had a game to play on Monday, and they took care of business there, a 103-90 win over the Brooklyn Nets and former Knicks forward Julius Randle.

The Knicks also had a decision to make on Monday, though, one that involved a $5.4 million choice.

New York made the call that was expected, but it still has future implications.

Knicks Make Option Decision

The Knicks had to decide on a contract option year for Pacome Dadiet. Monday was the deadline.

If the Knicks accepted the option, they’d pay Dadiet $5.4 million to play for them next season, in 2027-28.

If the Knicks declined the option, Dadiet would become a free agent after this season.

The Knicks declined the option.

Seven players did not have their 2027-28 rookie scale team option picked up: I. Collier UTA: $4.9M

P. Dadiet NYK: $5.4M

D. Holmes II DEN: $5.5M

AJ Johnson NOP: $5.5M

T. Salaun CHA: $10.4M

N. Topic OKC: $7.5M

C. Williams MIN: $7.6M All will be unrestricted free agents in July. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 3, 2026

The analysis and suggestions ahead of this decision were that this was exactly what the Knicks would do, and no news emerged on Monday to contradict that.

Dadiet doesn’t become a free agent immediately, but he will be one at the end of the year.

Who is Pacome Dadiet?

Dadiet is a 6-foot-9, 21-year-old France native who was the No. 25 overall pick by the Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

That makes this his third NBA season, but Dadiet has struggled to break through.

As a rookie, Dadiet played in 18 games and averaged 6.2 minutes per game.

Last year, Dadiet got into 29 games and averaged 4.7 minutes per contest.

So far in 2026-27, Dadiet has appeared in just one game for a single minute.

He has an NBA career-high of 12 points in a game. His career-high totals are 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

Rarely has Dadiet made any impact on the games he plays in at all.

Dadiet did play in seven games during the Knicks’ playoff run a year ago, averaging 5.7 minutes and 2.9 points per game in those appearances. New York had some serious playoff blowouts, which helped Dadiet get onto the court.

When the Knicks drafted Dadiet, the hope was that the young and lanky Frenchman would grow into a dynamic NBA player.

Instead, the Knicks have essentially found no useful ways to use him. That likely won’t change this season, but regardless of whether it does or not, Dadiet will head into free agency at the end of the year.

Given how things have gone for Dadiet in the NBA, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him head back to Europe for next season — but that’s a decision that will be made in the summer.