Knicks’ Mike Brown Reveals Private Conversation With Tyler Kolek, Jose Alvarado

New York Knicks coach Mike Brown faced an uncomfortable decision Monday night. His backup point guard was returning from an ankle injury, but the player who replaced him had done almost everything asked of him.

Rather than leave either guard guessing, Brown brought Jose Alvarado and Tyler Kolek together for a conversation about their roles.

Before the Knicks faced the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden, Brown revealed that Alvarado would reclaim his spot in the rotation despite Kolek’s impressive performances during his absence.

However, the coach also delivered a message that should keep both players on their toes.

Mike Brown Reveals Message to Tyler Kolek, Jose Alvarado

Speaking to reporters before Monday’s game, Brown explained why he chose to address the situation directly with both guards.

“Jose got hurt, and Tyler gave us some good minutes,” Brown said, according to SNY.

“But at the end of the day, I sat them both down and I told them, ‘Hey, Jose, you’re our backup because you ended the season as our backup.'”

Brown acknowledged that both players contributed to New York’s championship success last season, although in different circumstances.

“Both you guys helped us win last year. Jose in the finals, and Tyler in the Cup final,” Brown said.

The coach stressed that neither player should view the current rotation as permanent.

“Both you guys got to be ready because a change can happen anytime,” Brown said.

That change, he added, could last a single half or several games.

Brown’s reasoning reflects a coaching principle he tries to follow: Players should not automatically lose their rotation spots because of injuries.

Tyler Kolek Made Strong Case During Alvarado’s Absence

Kolek certainly gave Brown something to consider.

After receiving no playing time in New York’s first two games, the former Marquette standout entered the rotation when Alvarado suffered a left ankle sprain.

Over four games, Kolek recorded 25 assists against just two turnovers in 57 minutes.

He registered 21 assists without committing a turnover during his first three appearances.

Although his shooting remained inconsistent, Kolek demonstrated the passing instincts and composure that made him an intriguing prospect.

His ability to organize the offense provided valuable relief for Jalen Brunson.

Kolek also showed he could contribute alongside Brunson, offering Brown another potential backcourt combination.

Still, Alvarado brings something different.

The veteran guard’s relentless defensive pressure, quick hands and ability to disrupt opposing ballhandlers give the Knicks a valuable weapon off the bench.

Knicks Rotation Remains Open to Changes

Alvarado was cleared to return Monday after missing four consecutive games with his ankle injury.

His return gives Brown another defensive option as the Knicks try to overcome their uneven start to the season.

But the coach’s conversation with both guards suggests Kolek has not been forgotten.

Brown emphasized that he values what each player brings and wants both prepared whenever their number is called.

That leaves Kolek in an uncertain position despite making the most of his opportunity.

For now, Alvarado has the backup point guard job.

Yet Brown has made it clear that the Knicks’ rotation remains a work in progress, and Kolek has already shown he can make the most of another opportunity.