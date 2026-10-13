Knicks Projected to Lose Key Player From Championship Core

Miles McBride has gone from one of the New York Knicks‘ most trusted reserves to a player whose future with the franchise is increasingly uncertain.

The change has been gradual, but James L. Edwards III of The Athletic believes the writing may already be on the wall.

In an Oct. 13 analysis of the Knicks’ projected depth chart, Edwards predicted that McBride is unlikely to return next season, pointing to the team’s financial limitations and coach Mike Brown’s growing preference for Landry Shamet.

The prediction is particularly striking given McBride’s role just a year ago, when he was New York’s primary reserve and appeared to have established himself as a long-term piece of its rotation.

Now, even a productive season might not be enough to keep him in New York.

Knicks Insider Sees Miles McBride Departure Coming

McBride averaged 26.3 minutes per game last regular season, the most among Knicks reserves. Shamet followed at 23.6 minutes.

Edwards expects those roles to reverse this season.

During New York’s championship playoff run, McBride played only one minute more per game than Shamet, an early indication of how closely Brown valued the two guards.

Shamet’s outside shooting and ability to defend opposing ballhandlers helped him fit alongside the Knicks’ starters, particularly when Josh Hart went to the bench.

That trust has carried into the preseason, where Shamet has shot more effectively than McBride.

“McBride is playing on an expiring contract this season,” Edwards wrote. “I’d be surprised if he’s back with the Knicks next season given their financial restraints.”

Edwards also pointed to New York’s decision to re-sign Shamet to a team-friendly contract this summer as a potential signal of its longer-term plans.

While keeping both guards would strengthen the Knicks’ title defense, the franchise may ultimately have to choose where to allocate its limited resources.

For McBride, the issue isn’t necessarily whether he can help a championship contender. It’s whether New York can afford to retain him at his next price.

Payton Pritchard’s Extension Highlights NYK’s Financial Dilemma

The financial landscape for reserve guards has changed considerably, even if McBride isn’t expected to command the kind of money earned by the league’s most established sixth men.

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, a former Sixth Man of the Year, recently secured a two-year, $44.2 million extension, illustrating how valuable dependable backcourt production has become.

McBride belongs in a lower salary tier than Pritchard, whose offensive responsibilities and accomplishments put him in a different negotiating position.

Still, McBride’s combination of perimeter defense, shooting and playoff experience could make him an attractive option for teams seeking backcourt depth.

That creates a difficult calculation for the Knicks.

Shamet’s affordable contract gives Brown a reliable alternative, while McBride’s impending free agency could force New York to confront the cost of keeping both.

Edwards did not report that the Knicks are actively shopping McBride or have decided against re-signing him. His assessment was a projection based on the team’s rotation and financial circumstances.

That distinction matters.

McBride remains part of a Knicks team trying to defend its championship, and his role could change as the season unfolds.

But if Edwards’ prediction proves accurate, this could be McBride’s final season in New York — not because the Knicks no longer value him, but because they may have already found a more affordable way forward.