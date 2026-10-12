Knicks Hit With Miles McBride Trade Warning as New Report Emerges

Miles McBride could be on the move.

A new report says rival teams see the Knicks guard as a likely trade candidate. His contract is expiring. The Knicks just paused all extension talks. That mix puts the fan favorite in a tricky spot.

Rival Teams Are Circling McBride

Jake Fischer and Marc Stein shared the news in The Stein Line. They reported that rival teams “continue to describe McBride as a likely trade candidate.” The reason is his unclear Knicks future.

The warning makes sense. McBride is in the final season of a three-year, $13 million deal. He earns just under $4 million this year.

If you followed the Knicks last season, you must have seen his contributions. He averaged a career-high 12.0 points last season and shot 41.3 percent from three.

The Knicks did not reach an extension with him before the Aug. 11 soft deadline. Owner James Dolan has said the team will not cross the second apron. That limits what New York can pay.

Towns’ Contract Fight Is a Bad Sign for Deuce

On Oct. 9, the Knicks announced they were putting all contract extension talks on hold. The team said it will not negotiate extensions until later in the season. The pause affects Towns, Josh Hart and McBride.

Towns has been blunt. He said a deal that keeps the team together and values him is “And none of those things are close to happening.” Asked about an extension before the season, he said, “It don’t look good.”

The Knicks reportedly offered about $200 million over four years. Towns is eligible for roughly $276 million. After the pause, he posted “Always Love.” Hart posted “NY.”

If the Knicks are this tight with a star, McBride is in trouble. Role players don’t win a money fight.

McBride knows it. He said he is “a little disappointed.” But his message is clear. “I just want to stay here,” he said.

He has played all five seasons in New York. He helped win a title. That loyalty should count for something.

Trading him would be a mistake. The Knicks are defending a championship. Guards who defend and shoot are hard to find. With talks frozen, the February deadline will loom. That is when this gets dangerous.