Knicks Plan $5.37 Million Decision That Puts Former First-Round Pick’s Future in Question

The option is worth $5.37 million. Declining it would remove that scheduled commitment for next season and put Dadiet on a path toward unrestricted free agency. For Knicks fans, the important distinction is that a future contract decision does not amount to an immediate release.

“The New York Knicks plan to decline Pacome Dadiet’s fourth-year option worth $5.37 million, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported. “This creates salary space on the Knicks books for next season and will make Dadiet an unrestricted free agent in June, where both sides could still discuss a reunion.”

Knicks Plan to Decline Pacome Dadiet’s Fourth-Year Option

The financial component explains why the move deserves attention beyond Dadiet’s individual situation. New York would avoid locking in the option salary before determining how to allocate its resources. That creates flexibility around a specific commitment rather than guaranteeing the team will have significant spending room.

That distinction matters when discussing the salary cap. Removing one salary does not establish how much cap space a team will possess. Other contracts, roster decisions and league accounting rules all influence the broader picture.

Charania’s report identifies the planned decision, but it does not outline a corresponding signing or trade. Connecting the move to a particular target would go beyond the information available. The immediate development concerns Dadiet’s option and the choices that follow.

What the Decision Means for Dadiet’s Free Agency

Unrestricted free agency would give Dadiet an opportunity to explore another contract rather than remain tied to the option year. It would also create uncertainty about where he plays next season. That is why this decision carries consequences beyond a bookkeeping adjustment.

Still, Charania explicitly left room for a reunion. Declining the option would not mean the parties could never discuss another agreement. It would mean any return would require a different contractual arrangement.

For fans evaluating the move, there are two questions worth separating. Does New York want the flexibility of declining this price? And could Dadiet still fit its plans under different terms?

The report answers the first while leaving the second open. It does not establish that Dadiet has selected another destination or that negotiations have begun. Those developments require subsequent reporting.