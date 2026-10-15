Knicks Make Move on Former First-Round Pick’s Future

The New York Knicks are exploring trade opportunities involving Pacome Dadiet, potentially making the former first-round pick a casualty of their championship ambitions before the regular season begins.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, New York has been actively exploring trade talks involving the 21-year-old French forward as the defending champions look to resolve their roster crunch.

The Knicks aren’t alone in shopping a recent first-round selection. Siegel also reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have explored moving Dalton Knecht.

For New York, the motivation appears tied to its efforts to retain both James Wiseman and Bruce Brown while remaining below the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron.

Dadiet, selected 25th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, could provide the financial flexibility necessary to make that happen.

But moving him would mean parting with a young player who has yet to receive a sustained opportunity to prove himself.

Frenchman’s Future in New York Grows Uncertain

Dadiet has averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.5 minutes across four preseason appearances, shooting 34.6% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

He scored a preseason-high 10 points in Tuesday’s 148-98 loss to the Toronto Raptors, adding one rebound, one assist and one block in 18 minutes.

His outside shooting has been inconsistent, including a 1-for-7 performance from beyond the arc against Toronto. Still, Dadiet has shown glimpses of the offensive potential that convinced New York to invest a first-round pick in him two years ago.

The bigger issue is his place in the rotation.

With Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart occupying prominent roles on the wing, opportunities for Dadiet have been limited.

And while coach Mike Brown has emphasized utilizing his bench, the Knicks’ immediate priority remains surrounding their established core with dependable contributors.

That leaves little room for another developmental project.

Knicks Face Difficult James Wiseman, Bruce Brown Decision

New York’s roster situation became more complicated following its decision to waive Drew Eubanks, Tony Bradley and Ochai Agbaji.

Wiseman, the former No. 2 overall pick, has emerged as the favorite to claim the Knicks’ final available roster spot after producing 18 points and 10 rebounds against Toronto.

Brown, meanwhile, brings defensive versatility and championship experience, qualities that could prove particularly valuable during another postseason run.

Interestingly, Dadiet has outscored Brown during the preseason.

Brown is averaging 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in three appearances, although his contributions aren’t necessarily reflected in traditional statistics.

The Knicks currently have room for only one additional standard contract without exceeding the second apron.

Moving Dadiet’s approximately $3 million salary could create additional financial flexibility, although any trade would still need to satisfy the NBA’s salary rules.

For president Leon Rose, the decision underscores the delicate balance between developing young talent and maximizing a championship window.

The Knicks invested a first-round pick in Dadiet just two years ago. Now, according to Siegel’s reporting, they are willing to explore moving him to address a more immediate need.

Whether another team is prepared to offer sufficient value remains to be seen.