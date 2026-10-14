LeBron James Makes Surprising Knicks Finals MVP Claim About Jalen Brunson

LeBron James nearly joined the New York Knicks this summer. Now, the Philadelphia 76ers star is reopening a debate about the championship that kept him from Madison Square Garden.

James believes OG Anunoby, not Jalen Brunson, was the Knicks’ most valuable player during their five-game NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Brunson won the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award unanimously after leading New York to its first championship in 53 years. But James saw something different in Anunoby’s performance.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, the four-time NBA champion singled out Anunoby’s consistency and his knack for making winning plays.

LeBron James Picks OG Anunoby Over Jalen Brunson as NBA Finals MVP

Getty OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks celebrates after scoring the go-ahead basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the final seconds with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan Clarkson during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City.

“OG was, I think, the MVP of the team in the Finals,” James said on Mind the Game, beginning at the 5:11 mark.

James acknowledged Brunson’s official recognition but pointed to Anunoby’s contributions beyond the box score.

He specifically mentioned Anunoby’s chase-down block on De’Aaron Fox and his game-winning tip-in during New York’s remarkable Game 4 comeback.

Anunoby also provided dependable perimeter shooting throughout the series, knocking down 16 3-pointers at a 50% clip while averaging 21.2 points.

His defining performance came in Game 4, when he scored 33 points and made seven 3-pointers before delivering two decisive plays in the closing seconds.

The Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to escape with a 107-106 victory, moving within one win of the championship.

Still, James made clear that his preference for Anunoby wasn’t intended to diminish Brunson.

“Obviously, we know Jalen Brunson was the head of the snake,” James said. “But I think OG was just like, he was the most steady person, you know, for that team.”

Brunson had a compelling case of his own, culminating in a 45-point performance in the championship-clinching Game 5.

All 11 Finals MVP voters chose the Knicks captain.

LeBron James Reveals New York Was His Preferred Destination Before NBA Title

Getty Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks shoots the ball against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

James’ latest praise carries additional significance considering how close he came to joining the Knicks.

During Philadelphia’s media day on Sept. 28, James confirmed that New York had been his preferred destination before its championship changed his plans.

“I had visions of playing in [Madison Square] Garden and finishing my career in the Garden,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

James described Madison Square Garden as the world’s premier basketball arena but acknowledged that the Knicks’ victory over San Antonio changed his thinking.

“But after they beat San Antonio, I was like, ‘Hey, I can’t.’ I couldn’t do it,” he said.

Instead, James signed with Philadelphia, giving himself an opportunity to pursue another championship with a different franchise.

His admiration for New York hasn’t faded.

On Mind the Game, James praised Knicks coach Mike Brown, whom he played for during his first stint in Cleveland, for emphasizing competition and accountability.

He also singled out Josh Hart as an exceptional winner while crediting New York’s collective approach.

The timing of his comments adds another intriguing element.

James and the 76ers will visit Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20, when the Knicks raise their championship banner before beginning their title defense.

Brunson will enter the season as the reigning Finals MVP.

But James, who once envisioned wearing a Knicks uniform himself, believes Anunoby was just as deserving of the honor.