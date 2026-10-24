Mike Brown Reacts to Knicks’ Disappointing Loss to Celtics

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown shared his reaction as his team lost a disappointing game on the road against the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks lost 107-103 to Boston on Friday night at TD Garden, dropping their record this season to 0-2 after a 106-100 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in their season opener.

For a Knicks team that came into the season on a high after winning the 2025-26 NBA Championship, this has not been the start to the season that Knicks fans want to see, nor the team’s head coach, Brown, who was not happy with his team’s effort against the Celtics.

Mike Brown Reacts After Knicks Lose to Boston

Speaking to reporters after New York lost to Boston on Friday, Brown shared his reaction to the defeat.

“It was a physical ball game, and we have to give Boston credit. They had the advantage with the physicality,” Brown said.

Brown said that he was not thrilled that his players decided to complain so much to the referees instead of playing through the physical play of the rival Celtics.

The Knicks’ head coach also praised Boston superstar Jayson Tatum, who had 36 points in the Celtics’ victory.

“Jayson Tatum did what Jayson Tatum does,” Brown said about Boston’s star.

Mike Brown Critical of Mikail Bridges

One player who really struggled in the game was Mikail Bridges, who scored 0 points in 22 minutes on 0-of-8 shooting. It was a terrible performance by Bridges, whom Brown knows needs to be much better if the Knicks are going to make another title run this season after he was such a key cog in the team’s championship run last year.

“He had 3 or 4 wide open 3s, and obviously we want him to make half of them if they’re open, but he’s gotta keep shooting and hopefully they’ll go in sooner than later,” Brown said.

The Knicks return to the court on Sunday night when they take on the Orlando Magic at home in a game that they will be favored to win, and one that they need to win to avoid going down 0-3 to start the season.