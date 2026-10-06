Mike Brown Reveals Biggest Flaw In Knicks Preseason Loss

The New York Knicks lost their opening preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers 97-120. To add insult to injury, the Knicks rolled out a full-strength starting lineup, while the Sixers sat LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Anfernee Simons, and Joel Embiid.

After the loss, Mike Brown gave his verdict on where his team had fallen short. He pinpointed one key aspect.

“Most of it I’m okay with,” Brown said. “…What bothers me is our lack of physicality throughout the ball game. and that’s the whole roster up and down. We weren’t great on the ball physically, and we weren’t great with our defensive positioning physically, and then even the box-outs. We just turned and took a step to the rim, and it came right over our back….So that’s what I’m concerned about, and I don’t want to see it happen.”

The Knicks were outhustled throughout the game. The Sixers played at a higher pace and executed their game plan with more intent. Still, we shouldn’t put too much stock in to the performance, as it was the first game back after a celebration-filled summer.

Yet, if the Knicks want to challenge for a second-straight title, they’ll need to find their grit sooner rather than later.

James Wiseman ‘Felt Good’ Playing For The Knicks

Earlier this summer, James Wiseman inked a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 training camp deal with the New York Knicks. He’s competing for the opportunity to fill the vacant center role, left behind by Ariel Hukporti.

During the Knicks’ loss to the Sixers, Wiseman saw 9:11 of playing time. In those minutes, he made a solid first impression. He ended the night with 8 points, 5 rebounds, and a block.

After the game, Wiseman spoke about getting the opportunity to show what he can do for the Knicks’ coaching staff.

“It just felt good playing for the team,” Wiseman said. “Whatever I can do…”

Wiseman is a known talent for Brown, having worked with New York’s head coach during their time together with the Golden State Warriors. Nevertheless, he’ll have to prove he’s the right candidate to fill the Knicks’ third-string center position.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Speaks On Loss

Jalen Brunson also spoke to the media following the Knicks’ preseason loss. Unlike Brown, Brunson appeared to take a holistic approach to his team’s performance.

“It’s a good first step,” Brunson said of the Knicks’ opening preseason game. ‘”Not a great first step, but as long as we’re making strides in the right direction, it’s something to be happy about. Still a lot for us to learn and be better at early.”

Brunson played well during his team’s loss. In 14:51 of playing time, he dropped 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists.

The Knicks will be back in action on Thursday, October 8. They’ll face the Washington Wizards, as they look to go 1-1 in their preseason preparations. While the result doesn’t really matter, Brown will undoubtedly stress the importance of playing with physicality and force.

Hopefully, the Kicks find a different gear and remind the world why they’re the reigning champions.