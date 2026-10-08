Mitchell Robinson Takes Apparent Shot at Knicks After Celtics Move

Mitchell Robinson spent eight seasons in New York, but it took only a few weeks in Boston for the former Knicks center to suggest that his old team had been holding him back.

Robinson, who signed with the Celtics this summer after helping the Knicks win an NBA championship, believes he will have more freedom to play than he did during his final years at Madison Square Garden.

His comments about playing back-to-back games sounded like a pointed criticism of the Knicks’ cautious approach to his health.

“Oh, nah, it ain’t going to be the same in Boston [as it was with the Knicks],” Robinson told Knicks Fan TV. “I’ll be able to play back-to-backs.”

For a player who spent much of his Knicks career dealing with injuries, the possibility of playing without scheduled restrictions clearly carries some significance.

“So, I’m very excited for that, it’s been a long time coming,” Robinson continued. “Now I can go out there and play basketball and not have to worry about not playing this game. Just go out there with a free mind and just hoop.”

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Mitchell Robinson Appears Frustrated With Knicks’ Cautious Approach

Robinson did not directly accuse the Knicks of mishandling his health. But his emphasis on finally being able to play freely suggests he wasn’t entirely comfortable with the restrictions imposed during his final seasons in New York.

The Knicks had good reason to be careful.

Robinson underwent multiple ankle procedures and missed significant stretches of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. His injury history prompted the organization to limit his appearances in back-to-back games, hoping to keep him healthy for the playoffs.

The approach produced results.

Robinson appeared in 60 regular-season games in 2025-26, his highest total in four seasons, averaging 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

More importantly, he remained available during New York’s championship run, providing the offensive rebounding and interior defense that made him valuable alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks could reasonably argue that their cautious handling helped preserve Robinson for the games that mattered most.

Robinson, however, appears eager to leave that arrangement behind.

His confidence does not necessarily mean the Celtics will abandon workload management. Boston has yet to publicly commit to playing him on consecutive nights.

Robinson Faces Familiar Challenge With Celtics

Boston signed Robinson to a three-year, $47.4 million contract, ending his eight-year association with New York.

The Celtics are hoping his physicality and rebounding will strengthen their frontcourt, but they also inherit another weakness that Knicks fans know well.

Robinson is a career 50.8% free-throw shooter, one of the poorest marks in NBA history.

Opponents frequently exploited that weakness with intentional fouls, including Boston under coach Joe Mazzulla.

The strategy became known as “Hack-a-Mitch.”

Robinson says he has changed his approach at the foul line.

“Back in the day I was just like more, get it over with. Now I’m actually focusing in on it, locking in, and getting it in the air,” Robinson told The Boston Globe.

Robinson is expected to make his Celtics preseason debut Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His comments about New York add intrigue to his fresh start, particularly given the rivalry between the two Atlantic Division teams.

But the Knicks’ decision to protect Robinson wasn’t made without justification. His availability during their championship run offered a compelling argument for patience.

Robinson believes he can handle a heavier workload in Boston.

The coming season will reveal whether the Celtics share that confidence — and whether his body can support it.