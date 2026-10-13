Brooklyn Nets Could Steal Karl-Anthony Towns From Knicks

The future of Karl-Anthony Towns with the New York Knicks will be one of the top stories of the entire NBA season. Towns has made multiple public comments expressing unhappiness over the contract negotiations with the Knicks. It appears that both sides are extremely far apart, despite Towns willing to take a discount to stay in a situation that makes him happy.

The contract of Towns will likely end after this season when he has a player option. Most stars in today’s NBA climate opt out to get more years and improve the long-term future. The Brooklyn Nets could emerge as the most realistic threat to the Knicks based on simple variables like location and money.

No team currently has a better salary cap situation than the Nets since most of their players are on smaller deals. Michael Porter and Julius Randle are both free agents at the end of this season as the most expensive players. Brooklyn will have enough spending money to retain one and sign a bigger star with the rest of their cap space. Both the Nets and Towns could utilize the New York factor to unite if the Knicks don’t want to pay the NBA Champion center.

Why Nets Would Want Karl-Anthony Towns

Brooklyn is still rebuilding after the Kevin Durant super team failed with just one season of true NBA Championship contention. Guard Mikel Brown and wing player Egor Demin are the two most important young players to the future to make those positions more set for the future.

Center is one area where the Nets would likely love to put that money to. The current duo of Day’Ron Sharpe and Mo Wagner provide some optimism, but neither is a guaranteed effective starting center. Towns is the best big man to hit the market over the next year and has popularity in NYC after the Knicks title win.

Brooklyn badly needs to find a way to improve the team on the court and inspire fans off the court. Recent efforts promoting more locally in the Brooklyn market have helped a little, but a popular star is the best path forward. Towns has been an All-NBA center for years going back to the Minnesota Timberwolves era to see him as a trustworthy free agent option.

Karl-Anthony Towns Could Use This To Get Knicks Deal

No strong rumors have emerged yet since Towns and the Knicks have tried to get a deal done during the offseason. Towns making it clear that he feels a little disrespected shows some conflict there.

The Knicks likely prioritize OG Anunoby over Towns as the second star moving forward to see his offers not reflecting his true value. Brooklyn showing interest could force the Knicks to improve their offer and sign Towns before the season ends.

Despite being the top NYC team, the Knicks would look terrible for letting the second star from a championship core leave for Brooklyn. New York could also look to trade Towns this season if things get too ugly, but they have less center depth after losing Mitchell Robinson.