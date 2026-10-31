Thunder 2-Way Player to Get More Playing Time Due to Injuries

Guard Micah Peavy, one of the Oklahoma City Thunder‘s two-way players, could get more playing time due to the team’s rash of injuries.

The Thunder just lost Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace for most of, if not all of, the 2026-27 NBA season, and they just lost Chet Holmgren for a few months as well.

That means that the team will have to rely on the rest of its roster to fill the void, and one of the players who could be in line for more minutes is Peavy, who was signed to a two-way contract by the Thunder just one week ago.

Mark Daigneault Impressed by Micah Peavy

Speaking to Thunder reporter Justin Martinez, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said he has been impressed by what he’s seen from Peavy so far and that he could very well be in line to grab more minutes given the team’s rash of injuries.

“He seems like a tough guy. He’s the son of a high school coach down here in Texas. He’s got an athleticism and a size and strength to him that’s impressive. But I also think he has a sense of high to play his game within the game. He knows who he is. He knows what he does well. He plays into those strengths,” Daigneault said.

Peavy played in five minutes for the Thunder in his official team debut on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, a game that Oklahoma City lost 120-96.

Micah Peavy NBA Career

Peavy was drafted with the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards and was soon after traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a three-team trade that also saw the Pelicans acquire guard Jordan Poole.

Last season, Peavy played in 61 games for the Pelicans in his rookie NBA season, averaging 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1 assist per game. But he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a salary dump this summer and was waived by the Grizzlies before the season started because they needed roster space before signing with the Thunder.