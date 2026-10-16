Oklahoma City Thunder Hit With Stunning Aday Mara News Ahead of NBA Opener

Just days before his highly anticipated NBA debut, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Aday Mara is facing an unexpected challenge from his past.

The 7-foot-3 center has emerged as one of Oklahoma City’s biggest preseason success stories. But his former professional team in Spain, Basket Zaragoza, is threatening to block his international transfer, raising questions about whether the Thunder’s No. 12 overall pick will be cleared to make his regular-season debut.

On Friday, October 16, Zaragoza issued an official statement asserting that Mara remains under contract with the club for the 2026-27 season, despite leaving Spain for college basketball three years ago.

The timing is particularly uncomfortable for Oklahoma City. The Thunder are preparing to open their season against the San Antonio Spurs on October 20, and Mara has given the organization plenty of reasons to be excited about his future.

The Thunder issued a statement on the matter shortly after the story went live.

Spanish Club Threatens Legal Action Over Thunder Rookie Aday Mara

According to BasketNews, Zaragoza has warned that it will formally oppose any request for Mara’s international transfer, arguing that the 21-year-old remains bound by an agreement with the Spanish organization.

“The player has a contract in force for the 2026-27 season with Basket Zaragoza,” the club said in its October 16 statement.

Zaragoza explained that it had already communicated its position to the Spanish Basketball Federation, FIBA, the NBA and the Thunder following the 2026 NBA Draft.

The dispute dates to 2023, when Mara left Zaragoza to play college basketball at UCLA.

The Spanish organization maintains that Mara’s departure for the NCAA did not terminate his professional contract. Because international transfer authorization was not required for his move to college basketball, Zaragoza argues that its contractual rights remain intact.

The club also indicated that it is prepared to pursue legal action to protect those rights.

However, there is an important distinction between Zaragoza threatening to oppose the transfer and Mara actually being ruled ineligible.

Spanish newspaper Heraldo de Aragón reported on October 16 that other sources believe the disputed transfer document may not be necessary for Mara to play in the NBA.

There has been no confirmed NBA ruling barring Mara from making his debut.

The Thunder, as conveyed by the enclosed statement, are adamant that Aday Mara has the requisite clearance to play in the NBA and says it has been advised as such by the league office. Mara’s former club in Spain (Basket Zaragoza) maintains he is still under contract. https://t.co/nDW6T3RjSh — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 16, 2026

Aday Mara Has Been One of the Thunder’s Biggest Preseason Surprises

The controversy comes at an especially frustrating time for Mara, whose performances have made him one of the most intriguing rookies entering the 2026-27 season.

Through his first five preseason appearances, Mara averaged 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 blocks, according to BasketNews.

He also converted 26 of his first 33 field-goal attempts, an impressive display of efficiency for a rookie adjusting to NBA competition.

His breakout included a 22-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 7, when he made all 10 of his field-goal attempts.

He followed that with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocks against the Atlanta Hawks on October 12.

Those performances have given Thunder fans a glimpse of what the towering Spanish center might eventually bring to an Oklahoma City frontcourt that already features Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Mara’s combination of size, rim protection and passing ability makes him more than a traditional developmental big man.

Now, instead of entering the season with his attention exclusively on basketball, he faces renewed uncertainty over a contract dispute that began before his college career.

Will Aday Mara Play in the Thunder’s Season Opener?

For now, Mara’s availability for Oklahoma City’s October 20 matchup with San Antonio has not been officially ruled out because of the dispute.

Zaragoza acknowledged that it had not received a formal international transfer request as of its October 16 statement. Its threatened opposition would come if such a request were submitted.

That leaves a significant unresolved question: whether the NBA requires the authorization Zaragoza is threatening to withhold.

For Mara, the situation threatens to overshadow what should be one of the biggest moments of his young career.

He went from Zaragoza’s development system to UCLA, transferred to Michigan, helped the Wolverines win a national championship and became a lottery pick.

After three years of working toward the NBA, his debut is finally within reach.

His former team, however, is making clear that it does not consider their business finished.